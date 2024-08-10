Two of Three Fire Fronts on Bulgarian-Greek Border Contained; Western Outbreak Still Active

Two of the three fire fronts in the Slavyanka mountain region along the Bulgarian-Greek border have been contained. The third outbreak, which emerged yesterday on the western front, continues to pose significant challenges for firefighters. The blaze is at its peak, and only aerial support is currently effective in managing the situation.

Despite the tense conditions of yesterday, the situation has notably improved this morning, reports BNT. Eng. Petko Angelov from the Southwest State Enterprise reported, "At present, only the westernmost outbreak remains active, which emerged late yesterday afternoon. The other two fronts have been localized, and efforts are underway to prevent new ignitions. We are also applying intensive water treatment to the eastern front."

Construction on the westernmost front is progressing well, and the fire's spread to populated areas appears to be under control. "We anticipate that the clearing operations will reach the Bulgarian-Greek border this afternoon, where it will connect with an existing road, effectively limiting the fire's westward expansion," Angelov added.

Currently, there is no active firefighting on the Greek side, which complicates the situation for Bulgarian teams. The Bulgarian firefighters are in communication with their Greek counterparts and are hopeful for increased action from Greece. "We need more active cooperation from the Greek side. Despite our efforts, when the fire continuously spreads westward from Greece, it overwhelms our resources and hampers our control efforts," Angelov concluded.