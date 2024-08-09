Bulgarian President Sets October 20 for Early Elections, Tasks New PM with Forming Caretaker Government

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Sets October 20 for Early Elections, Tasks New PM with Forming Caretaker Government

President Rumen Radev has appointed Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the new acting Prime Minister and expects her to propose a caretaker government by August 19. During a meeting at the presidential residence on Dondukov 2, Radev outlined the timeline and expectations for the formation of the new government.

Radev indicated that while the Constitution does not specify a strict deadline, October 20 is considered the most suitable date for the upcoming early parliamentary elections. He instructed Grancharova-Kozhareva to present a proposed government structure and composition by August 19 to ensure compliance with legal requirements.

The President expressed gratitude to Grancharova-Kozhareva for accepting the role and assured her of full support in her new position. He also acknowledged the efforts of outgoing Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, who had stepped down to avoid political tension, and thanked him for his service during a challenging period.

The announcement of Grancharova-Kozhareva’s appointment came shortly after Dimitar Glavchev’s decision to decline continuing as acting prime minister for a second term.

