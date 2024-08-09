Kornelia Ninova: New Law in Bulgaria Protects Children from Gender Identity Propaganda

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 10:47
Bulgaria: Kornelia Ninova: New Law in Bulgaria Protects Children from Gender Identity Propaganda

In a recent discussion with bTV, left-wing MP Kornelia Ninova addressed the proposed changes to the Law on Preschool and School Education introduced by the "Revival" parliamentary group. Ninova framed this issue as crucial for protecting Bulgarian children’s well-being up to the age of 18, asserting that after this age, individuals should have the freedom to make their own decisions about gender identity.

Ninova questioned the specifics of the new legislation, asking, “Where in the law does it say that a homosexual student will be expelled from school? It only prohibits propaganda, not the existence or identity of any individual. We should respect and not insult students based on their identity.” She emphasized that while teachers and students are free to be who they are, the law aims to prevent the education system from promoting ideas related to non-traditional sexual orientations or gender identities.

Ninova expressed her stance that while it is acceptable for adults to make choices regarding hormone therapy and gender identity, such practices should not be introduced to minors. “It is not appropriate to impose hormone treatments on children, as this interferes with their natural development during puberty,” she argued. According to Ninova, exposing children to these concepts before they are mature enough to make informed decisions could be harmful.

She also shared her perspective on personal experiences, stating that her own son, who studied in the USA, did not change his views and has achieved significant success in his field. Ninova praised her son’s accomplishments, including his contributions to technology and his support of Bulgarian young scientists. She mentioned that, contrary to concerns about gender rules in places like California, her son’s achievements reflect the value of protecting children from premature influences on their identity.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ninova, children, Law, gender

Related Articles:

EU Stands Against Bulgaria's School Ban on Non-Traditional Sexual Orientation

|

Controversial New Law and What It Means: Bulgaria Outlaws LGBTQ+ 'Propaganda'

|

Staggering Figures: One in Three Bulgarian Children at Risk of Poverty

|

Elon Musk Flees California Over Gender Law - SpaceX and X Now Headed to Texas

|

Half a Million Children in European Region Not Fully Vaccinated in their First Year of Life

|

Bulgarian Youth Make Euro 2024 Debut Amidst Exciting Semi-Final

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Who Is Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva? Bulgaria's New Acting Prime Minister

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, who has served as Deputy Manager of the Audit Chamber, has been appointed by President Rumen Radev as the new acting Prime Minister.

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 15:10

Bulgarian President Sets October 20 for Early Elections, Tasks New PM with Forming Caretaker Government

President Rumen Radev has appointed Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the new acting Prime Minister and expects her to propose a caretaker government by August 19

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva Appointed as New Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev has appointed Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the new acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote

Politics » Defense | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:08

Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey

Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:49

Bulgarian President Consults Parties on Caretaker Prime Minister and Early Election Date

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated consultations with parliamentary parties as he considers his options for appointing a caretaker prime minister and scheduling early elections

Politics | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria