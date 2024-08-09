Kornelia Ninova: New Law in Bulgaria Protects Children from Gender Identity Propaganda
In a recent discussion with bTV, left-wing MP Kornelia Ninova addressed the proposed changes to the Law on Preschool and School Education introduced by the "Revival" parliamentary group. Ninova framed this issue as crucial for protecting Bulgarian children’s well-being up to the age of 18, asserting that after this age, individuals should have the freedom to make their own decisions about gender identity.
Ninova questioned the specifics of the new legislation, asking, “Where in the law does it say that a homosexual student will be expelled from school? It only prohibits propaganda, not the existence or identity of any individual. We should respect and not insult students based on their identity.” She emphasized that while teachers and students are free to be who they are, the law aims to prevent the education system from promoting ideas related to non-traditional sexual orientations or gender identities.
Ninova expressed her stance that while it is acceptable for adults to make choices regarding hormone therapy and gender identity, such practices should not be introduced to minors. “It is not appropriate to impose hormone treatments on children, as this interferes with their natural development during puberty,” she argued. According to Ninova, exposing children to these concepts before they are mature enough to make informed decisions could be harmful.
She also shared her perspective on personal experiences, stating that her own son, who studied in the USA, did not change his views and has achieved significant success in his field. Ninova praised her son’s accomplishments, including his contributions to technology and his support of Bulgarian young scientists. She mentioned that, contrary to concerns about gender rules in places like California, her son’s achievements reflect the value of protecting children from premature influences on their identity.
