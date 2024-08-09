Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva Appointed as New Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev has appointed Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the new acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria. This appointment follows Dimitar Glavchev’s recent withdrawal from the position. According to a press release from the President’s office, Grancharova-Kozhareva, who is the Deputy Chairman of the Audit Chamber, has been designated to form an interim government. The official appointment ceremony is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. in the presidential institution.

Grancharova-Kozhareva will be the second woman to serve as Bulgaria's Prime Minister, following Reneta Indzhova, who was appointed in 1994. Grancharova-Kozhareva holds a master’s degree in "Accounting and Control" from the Academy of Economics in Svishtov. Her career includes significant roles such as heading the Audit Department and serving as chief expert at the National Statistical Institute.

She was a member of the Audit Chamber from April 2005 to January 2011 and led the audit department overseeing various high-profile institutions from June 2014 to March 2015. In April 2015, she was elected as a vice-president of the Audit Chamber, alongside Toshko Todorov.

Grancharova-Kozhareva's appointment as temporary head of the Audit Office from July to August 2023 was later deemed illegal by the Constitutional Court, which had previously canceled her predecessor’s removal. Despite this, the National Assembly did not reinstate Tsvetan Tsvetkov but appointed Grancharova-Kozhareva as a temporary head. This decision was challenged by President Radev.

She is also active in international professional organizations related to Supreme Audit Institutions.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, offered a brief reaction to President Rumen Radev's appointment of Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as acting prime minister.

"Since the president has made his choice, there's not much I can add," Borissov remarked outside the parliament.

He noted that he did not personally know Grancharova-Kozhareva and mentioned that she was elected to the Audit Chamber from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) quota.

Borissov highlighted that the caretaker government has its own set of responsibilities, and the main goal for political parties is to win the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that power should be obtained through proper channels, not by unconventional means.

"We understand that governance should come through official channels. If you keep trying to manage from the back door, which is typically for exits, it's hard to understand," Borissov said.

When asked if anyone was currently using the back door metaphorically, Borissov responded, "I’m not pointing to anything specific. I congratulate Ms. Grancharova-Kozhareva on her appointment, as she has earned the president’s trust from among many candidates. I wish her success!"

Borissov concluded by stating that GERB views any government either as part of the ruling body or the opposition, and it will become evident in her subsequent actions whether a party will come to power with her.

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), expressed his belief that the new acting Prime Minister Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva will face significant pressure from President Rumen Radev.

“I’m confident that Goritsa will be under pressure from Radev,” Peevski commented regarding Grancharova-Kozhareva’s appointment.

He admitted not knowing Grancharova-Kozhareva personally and said, “I can’t comment at this time. We’ll have to see what she does.”

When asked about the potential retention of certain ministers, Peevski suggested that it should be handled carefully. He expressed concern that “Mr. Cash and the village innkeeper” might interfere in the process, referring to Plamen Uzunov as the "village innkeeper", whom he believes will advocate for his own Minister, and "Mr. Cash" as President Rumen Radev.

Peevski also criticized Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev, leaders of "We Continue the Change", accusing them of being the primary culprits who received bribes. He questioned their integrity and suggested they might attempt to exert control over the Ministry of the Interior and the e-Ministry. Peevski warned that this could lead to significant issues and misinformation for Bulgarian citizens.

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," has identified the appointment of the Interior Minister as the first major test for Goritsa Grancharova. In a Facebook post, Petkov highlighted that the choice of interior minister will be crucial.

“If Kalin Stoyanov, Atanas Ilkov, or Stoyan Temelakiev are selected, it will suggest that Delyan Peevski is influencing the ministerial appointments in her cabinet,” Petkov stated. He emphasized that their actions will ultimately reveal their true intentions.

Kostadin Kostadinov Criticizes Grancharova-Kozhareva, Claims She Will Be Controlled by GERB and DPS

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," criticized the appointment of Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the new acting Prime Minister, describing her as unsuitable due to her inability to make independent decisions. He suggested that her appointment would allow GERB and DPS to exert control through her.

Kostadinov referenced a past incident where Grancharova-Kozhareva, then in a lower position, defied a Constitutional Court ruling that declared the dismissal of the former head of the Audit Chamber, Tsvetkov, illegal. He argued that her disregard for the law in that case raises concerns about her potential performance as Prime Minister.