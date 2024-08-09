Harris Eager for Sept. 10 Debate with Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed eagerness for her upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump, scheduled for September 10. Trump, the Republican nominee, had proposed additional debates on September 4 and September 25, but Harris did not confirm her participation in these additional face-offs.

Speaking to reporters at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Harris stated, "I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on September 10. I look forward to it, and I hope he shows up." Her comments were also shared on social media, where she reaffirmed her anticipation for the debate to be aired on ABC News.

In response to questions about the other proposed debates, Harris remained non-committal. "Happy to have that conversation," she said, indicating a willingness to discuss the additional debates but offering no confirmation.

Fox News host Jesse Watters noted that the Harris campaign had yet to respond regarding the debate scheduled for September 4. Meanwhile, Harris mentioned that she plans to schedule an interview with a news organization before the end of the month, a move that would be her first sit-down since launching her presidential campaign.

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump highlighted his excitement for the debates, stating, "I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight." He criticized Harris for not having participated in any interviews since becoming the Democratic candidate, calling her "barely competent" and "not smart enough to do a news conference."

The September 10 debate is expected to be a 90-minute event in Philadelphia, with ABC News anchors David Muir and Lynsey Davis set to moderate. An ABC spokesperson confirmed that the debate will be streamed and available for other networks to broadcast.