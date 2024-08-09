Harris Eager for Sept. 10 Debate with Trump

World | August 9, 2024, Friday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Harris Eager for Sept. 10 Debate with Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed eagerness for her upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump, scheduled for September 10. Trump, the Republican nominee, had proposed additional debates on September 4 and September 25, but Harris did not confirm her participation in these additional face-offs.

Speaking to reporters at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Harris stated, "I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on September 10. I look forward to it, and I hope he shows up." Her comments were also shared on social media, where she reaffirmed her anticipation for the debate to be aired on ABC News.

In response to questions about the other proposed debates, Harris remained non-committal. "Happy to have that conversation," she said, indicating a willingness to discuss the additional debates but offering no confirmation.

Fox News host Jesse Watters noted that the Harris campaign had yet to respond regarding the debate scheduled for September 4. Meanwhile, Harris mentioned that she plans to schedule an interview with a news organization before the end of the month, a move that would be her first sit-down since launching her presidential campaign.

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump highlighted his excitement for the debates, stating, "I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight." He criticized Harris for not having participated in any interviews since becoming the Democratic candidate, calling her "barely competent" and "not smart enough to do a news conference."

The September 10 debate is expected to be a 90-minute event in Philadelphia, with ABC News anchors David Muir and Lynsey Davis set to moderate. An ABC spokesperson confirmed that the debate will be streamed and available for other networks to broadcast.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Harris, debate

Related Articles:

Biden Questions Peaceful Transition if Trump Loses 2024 Election

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden expressed uncertainty about whether the transition of power would be peaceful if Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election in November

World | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 10:21

FBI Uncovers Second Assassination Plot Against Trump Linked to Iranian Connections

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has uncovered a second plot to assassinate former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

World | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 14:24

Harris and Walz Kick Off Campaign in Philadelphia Amid High Hopes

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice-presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, made their first joint campaign appearance in Philadelphia

World | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 09:05

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination, Running Mate Announcement Expected Soon

US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination

World | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 08:43

Kamala Harris Takes 2% Lead Over Donald Trump in New Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump by 2 percent,

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

Trump on Harris: 'Is She Indian or Black?'

Former President Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her racial identity in recent remarks

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Tusk Warns: Hungary’s Schengen Exclusion Could Lead to EU Exit

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned on Friday that Hungary’s potential expulsion from the Schengen area could lead to its departure from the European Union as well

World » EU | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 07:45

Major Loss for Russia: Up to 500 Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Surprise Assault (VIDEO)

A Russian military convoy was destroyed near the town of Rylsk, located in the Kursk region, resulting in significant casualties

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2024, Friday // 20:09

Far-Right Movements Stir Unrest in Britain Following Southport Stabbing Incident

Recent riots have erupted across various cities in Britain, largely fueled by far-right groups

World | August 9, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Russian Airstrike Targets Supermarket in Donetsk Region, Two Dead and 17 Injured

Russia carried out an airstrike on a large supermarket in Kostyantynivka, a town in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Russia Declares Emergency in Kursk as Ukrainian Offensives Intensify

Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Kursk region due to escalating Ukrainian offensives

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Kursk Region on the Brink: Ukrainian Offensive and Drone Strikes Deepen Russia’s Crisis

The Ukrainian armed forces launched a significant military operation in the southwestern part of Russia’s Kursk region on August 6

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2024, Friday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria