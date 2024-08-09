Historic Day for Bulgarian Sports: Four Medals in a Single Day at Paris Olympics!

On the 13th day of the Paris Olympic Games, Bulgaria celebrated its first gold medal. Semen Novikov clinched the top prize in classical wrestling, competing in the 87 kg category. Novikov triumphed over the world vice-champion, Alireza Azizkhoon Mohmadipiani of Iran, with a decisive 7:0 victory. In a post-match interview with BNT, Novikov expressed his joy and determination, stating, "The most important thing was to believe in myself. My coach believed in me. I am happy to bring Bulgaria its first gold. Since the Games began, I watched daily and hoped to change the situation. I hope this is not my last gold medal."

Bulgaria’s success continued as Kimia Alizadeh earned a bronze medal in taekwondo, competing in the 57 kg category. Alizadeh defeated the world number one, Luo Zongshi from China, with a score of 2:1 to secure third place. This medal adds to her previous Olympic bronze won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, representing Iran.

Bozhidar Andreev also made headlines with a bronze medal in weightlifting, in the men’s 73 kg category. During his second Olympic appearance, Andreev lifted a total of 344 kilograms—154 kilograms in the snatch and 190 kilograms in the clean and jerk. He was the only competitor to successfully complete all six attempts. Andreev expressed his satisfaction, saying, “I felt very good, I could do more. I promised to win a medal, and I wanted to fulfill that promise to both those who are not with us and those who are. I am grateful for all the support.”

In boxing, Javier Ibanez secured a bronze medal in the 57 kg category after a narrow loss in the semifinals to Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan. The match was closely contested, with the judges giving Seiitbek Uulu a slight edge of 29:28 in four of the five scorecards, while one judge favored Ibanez with the same score.

Yesterday also saw Bulgarian national wrestler Magomed Ramazanov make a mark in his Olympic debut, reaching the final in the 86 kg freestyle category. Ramazanov will compete for gold against Hassan Yazdanicharatiof Iran, a Rio 2016 champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medalist, securing at least a silver medal for Bulgaria.

Currently, Bulgaria stands 47th in the overall medal rankings. President Rumen Radev took to Facebook to commend Novikov’s performance, stating, “It was a pleasure to personally congratulate Semen Novikov on his heartfelt victory in classical wrestling. Bulgaria deservedly won its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics!” Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev also praised the achievements, highlighting the exceptional day for Bulgarian sports on the Council of Ministers' official Facebook page.