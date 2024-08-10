The Ukrainian armed forces launched a significant military operation in the southwestern part of Russia’s Kursk region on August 6, marking the largest such offensive by Ukraine on internationally recognized Russian territory. This operation, which has already surpassed previous raids in the Belgorod region earlier in 2023 in both scale and impact, has resulted in a major breach of Russian defenses and poses a substantial threat to Russia's control over the region.

The Ukrainian troops, operating without official flags or symbols, managed to create a 10-kilometer gap along the border and advanced up to 35 kilometers inland, reaching the village of Anastasievka on the Sudzha-Lgov road by August 8. Over the first 24 hours, they captured at least 20 villages across the Korenevsky and Sudzhansky districts, and by August 8, had seemingly taken full control of Sudzha, a key transport and gas hub. The advance of Ukrainian forces continues to threaten important regional centers such as Rylsk and Lgov, with reports indicating that between 20% and 25% of the Kursk region's territory is at risk of falling under Ukrainian control.

The Russian military has reported heavy casualties, with some Telegram channels comparing the losses to those seen in wars of the last century. While Russia claims to have inflicted significant losses on the Ukrainian side, including 600 casualties and the destruction of 82 units of equipment, these numbers are likely exaggerated as no substantial evidence has been provided to support these claims. The Ukrainian forces, utilizing advanced tactics and equipment, including electronic warfare systems and drones, have managed to destroy key border infrastructure and capture several hundred Russian soldiers.

The sudden and large-scale operation in Kursk has garnered significant attention, though official reactions from Russia, Ukraine, and the international community have been surprisingly muted. Russian President Vladimir Putin held emergency meetings with his Security Council but refrained from making any direct threats. In contrast, European and American politicians expressed support for Ukraine’s right to defend itself, with some even suggesting that the use of foreign-supplied weapons on Russian territory is justified.

The objectives of the Ukrainian operation appear to be multifaceted. Initially, it may have been intended as a test of Russian border defenses, similar to previous incursions in the Belgorod region. However, with the apparent collapse of Russian defenses in several areas, the Ukrainian forces seem poised to establish a foothold in the Kursk region, potentially using it as leverage in future negotiations or as a bargaining chip in exchange for Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.

The offensive has already created significant strategic challenges for Russia. With the Ukrainian forces now threatening large parts of the Kursk region, there is growing concern about the potential loss of 20% to 25% of the region's territory. Reports also suggest that Ukrainian forces may be preparing for further operations in neighboring regions, including Belgorod, which could further complicate Russia's military situation and impact the broader course of the conflict.

Meanwhile, a massive drone attack has struck Russia's Lipetsk region, located about 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The attack, which targeted the region’s power plant, caused significant damage and resulted in a temporary blackout. The regional governor, Igor Artamonov, announced the incident on "Telegram," urging residents to remain indoors until the situation is resolved. Although power has been restored to most of the affected homes, authorities have declared a state of emergency in Lipetsk and ordered the evacuation of four nearby villages, impacting 416 households.

Meanwhile, in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border, another drone attack was reported. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that Russian air defenses successfully shot down 29 drones, which caused material damage but no casualties.

Further south, in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported that the city had been targeted by drones from both air and sea.