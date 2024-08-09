Warm and Mostly Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria, Localized Rain Expected

Today, sunny weather will dominate across Bulgaria, with occasional increases in cloud cover over the northwestern regions. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32° and 37°, with Sofia reaching around 32°. Atmospheric pressure is close to the monthly average, and will slightly decrease throughout the day.

In the western half of the country, the wind will shift to a northwesterly direction, becoming moderate, while in Eastern Bulgaria, it will remain from the east and be light to moderate. Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny, with light to moderate easterly winds. Maximum temperatures will be between 28° and 30°, with sea water temperatures ranging from 26° to 27°, and the sea will be moderately choppy with a wave height of about 2 balls.

Over the mountains, cloudiness will be more variable, particularly over the massifs in Western Bulgaria, where rain and thunderstorms are expected in some areas. A weak to moderate wind will blow from the northeast, shifting to the northwest in higher regions. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 26°, while at 2000 meters it will be around 18°.

Over the weekend, the weather will remain mostly sunny. On Saturday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form over Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains, leading to localized rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. The wind will be light, but along the Black Sea, it will be moderate from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will continue to range between 32° and 37°.