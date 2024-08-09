Macedonian-Origin Radicalized Islamist Foiled in Plot Against Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts

World | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:30
A planned attack targeting Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna was thwarted, leading to the cancellation of the events. The plot involved a 19-year-old Austrian of Macedonian descent and a 17-year-old with Turkish-Croatian roots. The two were arrested for conspiring a suicide bombing during one of the American singer’s performances.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer disclosed that the attackers intended to stage an attack comparable to previous high-profile incidents in Paris, Manchester, and Moscow. Taylor Swift’s concerts, part of her Eras Tour, were set to run in Vienna from today until Saturday, with over 190,000 tickets sold for the events.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that a major tragedy was averted. Authorities were alerted by a tip-off about a radicalized individual, leading to the arrest of the 19-year-old from Ternitz, Austria. This individual had been radicalized online, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in June, and had been preparing for the attack by changing his appearance, quitting his job, and amassing materials related to extremist groups.

The Director General of the Public Security Office reported that the suspect had been focused on making explosives, with chemicals, explosive devices, and technical equipment found in his home. The individual confessed fully to the planned attack, aiming to cause maximum casualties at the concert.

Assisting the 19-year-old was a 17-year-old of Turkish and Croatian heritage, who had recently been employed by a company providing services for the concert. The second suspect was also detained.

The planned concerts had attracted fans from across Europe, who had invested significant time and money in attending the sold-out shows. Ticket holders will receive refunds within the next ten days.

