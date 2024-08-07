Varna Health Inspectorate Clears Doctor of Overcharging Foreign Tourists

Society » HEALTH | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Varna Health Inspectorate Clears Doctor of Overcharging Foreign Tourists @Pixabay

The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Varna conducted an investigation following reports that Dr. Zdravko Damyanov, a physician at a medical center in the "Central" hotel in the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna, charged nearly 1,500 leva (750 euros) for an examination.

The inspection revealed that Dr. Damyanov was not found to have violated any regulations concerning the fees charged. The only issue identified was that a medical certificate issued in English, which should have been in Bulgarian, did not comply with legal requirements. Dr. Petar Yanev, director of the "Medical Activities" Directorate at RHI-Varna, confirmed this minor infraction.

On August 3, a Lithuanian family residing in Norway brought their daughter to Dr. Damyanov’s clinic for an ear infection. After the treatment, they paid 1,494 leva. Since the medical center does not have a contract with the National Health Insurance Fund, it is permitted to set its own prices, and therefore, no violation was found in this regard.

The inspection also confirmed that the price list at the medical facility was prominently displayed, as required. Dr. Yanev noted that medical institutions are obligated to display their price lists in accessible locations, including details of services, their costs, and the payment methods. There is no cap on service charges for medical facilities.

Dr. Yanev addressed a related case involving a Kuwaiti patient who was billed 18,000 leva on July 29 for treatment at the same medical center. He clarified that medical facilities must maintain a consistent price list for all patients, regardless of their nationality or health insurance status. Yanev stated that there was no complaint or additional information regarding this case.

Additionally, the second examination of the child occurred on August 5, and the final documents were prepared. Yanev emphasized that medical service fees cannot be regulated beyond the announcement of the price by the medical facility.

