Bulgarian Boxer Javier Ibanez Takes Bronze After Intense Semifinal Loss

Javier Ibanez will return home with a bronze medal from his debut at the Summer Olympics. The Bulgarian boxer, competing in the 57-kilogram category, secured the bronze with two wins and one defeat in Paris. In the semifinals, Ibanez faced Munarbek Uulu from Kyrgyzstan, where he ultimately lost by unanimous decision. Despite giving a commendable performance and leaving everything in the ring, the judges favored Uulu.

Ibanez started the match strongly, landing more and faster punches in the first minute. However, Uulu’s counterattacks were effective, with the Kyrgyz boxer utilizing right-handed uppercuts and left-handed hooks while deftly avoiding Ibanez's punches. The first round ended with Uulu ahead by a 3-2 score.

Knowing the score, Ibanez came out aggressively in the second round. He pressured Uulu with powerful hooks and uppercuts from close range. Both fighters exerted significant energy, leading to frequent clinches and exchanges as they became fatigued. Despite his aggressive approach, Ibanez struggled to make a decisive impact.

In the final round, Ibanez sought a knockdown while Uulu adopted a more defensive stance and focused on counterattacks. Though Ibanez won the third round, it was not enough to secure the overall victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Ibanez achieved victories over Ukrainian Aider Abduraimov and Japanese Shudai Harada, which helped him advance to the semifinals.