Geneva Tops Global Cost of Living Index, No Bulgarian Cities in Top 100
Numbeo has released its annual index, revealing the cost of living in the world's most expensive cities
Javier Ibanez will return home with a bronze medal from his debut at the Summer Olympics. The Bulgarian boxer, competing in the 57-kilogram category, secured the bronze with two wins and one defeat in Paris. In the semifinals, Ibanez faced Munarbek Uulu from Kyrgyzstan, where he ultimately lost by unanimous decision. Despite giving a commendable performance and leaving everything in the ring, the judges favored Uulu.
Ibanez started the match strongly, landing more and faster punches in the first minute. However, Uulu’s counterattacks were effective, with the Kyrgyz boxer utilizing right-handed uppercuts and left-handed hooks while deftly avoiding Ibanez's punches. The first round ended with Uulu ahead by a 3-2 score.
Knowing the score, Ibanez came out aggressively in the second round. He pressured Uulu with powerful hooks and uppercuts from close range. Both fighters exerted significant energy, leading to frequent clinches and exchanges as they became fatigued. Despite his aggressive approach, Ibanez struggled to make a decisive impact.
In the final round, Ibanez sought a knockdown while Uulu adopted a more defensive stance and focused on counterattacks. Though Ibanez won the third round, it was not enough to secure the overall victory.
Earlier in the tournament, Ibanez achieved victories over Ukrainian Aider Abduraimov and Japanese Shudai Harada, which helped him advance to the semifinals.
The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics ensemble has secured a spot in the all-around final at the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris
Bilyana Dudova kicked off her campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympic wrestling tournament with an impressive 8-3 victory over Sweden's Sara Lindborg in the 62kg category
I hope I've brought a lot of joy to the Bulgarian people. I know Bulgaria has a strong appreciation for Russians, but I hope they will also come to appreciate Ukrainians
Bozhidar Andreev has announced his decision to retire from competitive weightlifting
On the 13th day of the Paris Olympic Games, Bulgaria celebrated its first gold medal
Bozhidar Andreev secured a bronze medal for Bulgaria in the 73 kg weightlifting category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Andreev finished third
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU