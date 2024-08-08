Golden Glory Returns: Semen Novikov Becomes Bulgaria’s First Olympic Wrestling Champion in 24 Years!

After 24 years, Bulgaria has secured another Olympic champion in wrestling. Semen Novikov claimed the gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 87 kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, defeating Alireza Azizkhoon Mohmadipiani with a dominant 7-0 victory in the final.

The match began with both wrestlers showing high energy and movement. With 4:50 remaining, Mohmadipiani was brought to the ground, giving Novikov his first point. Novikov then executed a flawless throw, extending his lead to 3-0. Throughout the bout, he successfully thwarted his opponent's attempts to score, closing the first period with a solid lead.

In the second period, Novikov maintained his aggressive approach, forcing the Iranian back to the mat and increasing his advantage to 4-0. Although he sought to lift his opponent, he played it safe, leading to another push-out and a 5-0 score. With just over a minute left, Novikov added another point with a clever maneuver, pushing his lead to 6-0.

The Iranian corner challenged the last scoring action, but their appeal was dismissed, and Novikov’s lead remained intact. As the match neared its conclusion, Novikov executed another counterattack, securing a final point to seal his victory at 7-0. In the closing seconds, he effectively defended his lead and celebrated his Olympic triumph.

Speaking from the French capital, the Olympic champion shared his thoughts on the victory.

"The key was to believe in myself. My coach believed in me, and Mr. Grisha Ganchev has always had faith in me, which is why I'm here today. I'm thrilled to have won the first gold for Bulgaria. Every day since the Olympics began, I've checked the results for Bulgaria, and I felt the need to change the situation. I hope this isn't the last gold medal," Novikov stated.

He also mentioned that he was unaware he was the only European competitor, realizing he was fighting not just for Bulgaria but for the entire continent. "I was highly motivated and focused on not giving my opponent a chance. He's a young competitor, but my coach and I discussed our strategy, and we knew I was on a different level. I just had to come out and demonstrate that," he explained.

Novikov expressed his hope that his victory has brought joy to the Bulgarian people, adding, "I know Bulgarians have a deep affection for Russians, but I hope more people will also grow to appreciate Ukrainians." Following his remarks, he recited the national anthem of Bulgaria.

He dedicated his medal to his parents, Grisha Ganchev, who he credits with giving him a second life in sports, and his coach, who helped him rise from bronze to gold. "I couldn't have won this medal alone. I owe it to all my coaches, physiotherapists, and doctors," Novikov concluded.