Bulgarian Boryana Kaleyn Advances to Rhythmic Gymnastics Final in Paris

Boryana Kaleyn has advanced to the final of the rhythmic gymnastics individual event at the Paris Olympics, finishing third in the all-around qualification with a total of 136.450 points. Her scores included 34.600 on ball, 35.500 on hoop, 32.900 on tape, and 33.600 on clubs.

Stiliana Nikolova, the other Bulgarian competitor, ended in 11th place with a total score of 127.700 points, missing out on the final. Nikolova, who had been in fifth place after the first two apparatuses, struggled with errors during her routines. She received 33.900 on hoop, 34.700 on ball, 28.050 on clubs, and 31.050 on tape.

Sofia Raffaeli, the 2022 Planet Sofia All-Around Gold Medalist, excelled in her routines and led the qualifiers with a score of 139.100, marked by 35.700 on hoop, 34.450 on ball, 35.000 on clubs, and 33.950 on ribbon. Darja Varfolomeev, the reigning world champion, secured the second qualifying spot with 136.850, despite a misstep on hoop.

Ukraine’s Taisiia Onofriichuk, a 16-year-old standout, qualified in fourth place with 135.750 points. The top ten from the qualifiers will compete in the final, where they will start from scratch to vie for the Olympic title.

Kaleyn's performances throughout the qualification were notable, including a lyrical ball routine that scored 34.600 points, reflecting her confidence and calmness. She continued her strong showing with a hoop routine that earned 35.350 points. Her third routine, using tape, received 32.900 points, and she concluded her qualification with a high score of 33.600 for clubs.

Nikolova, competing for the first time at the Olympics, faced challenges in her routines. Her hoop performance was marred by a minor error, and her ball routine, though steady, didn’t fully compensate for earlier mistakes. Nikolova’s club routine was particularly troublesome, featuring drops and errors, which impacted her overall score. Despite these difficulties, she ended her qualification on a high note with a more successful final routine, scoring 31.050 points.