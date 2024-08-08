Bulgarian President Consults Parties on Caretaker Prime Minister and Early Election Date

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated consultations with parliamentary parties as he considers his options for appointing a caretaker prime minister and scheduling early elections. The discussions come as the political climate heats up, with a focus on ensuring clarity and expediency in the formation of a new government.

Radev acknowledged that his choices for appointing a caretaker prime minister are limited and noted that he has begun talks with potential candidates, though he did not specify names. He emphasized the need for immediate clarity regarding the country's governance. The President highlighted that while Dimitar Glavchev had previously been the sole candidate for the position, other potential candidates have now expressed their willingness.

GERB and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) have requested that the early elections be held on October 20. According to the Constitution, if no agreement is reached on a government, the President, after consulting with parliamentary groups, must appoint an interim government and schedule elections within two months.

The current discussions are shaped by recent constitutional amendments, which restrict the President’s choices for caretaker prime minister to specific high-profile positions. Despite the tensions, all parliamentary groups participated in the consultations. Vice President Iliana Yotova also attended.

Representatives from GERB, including Deputy Rosen Zhelyazkov, expressed their support for the President’s stance and highlighted the importance of respecting parliamentary processes. On the other hand, Nikolai Denkov from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) urged the President to consider appointing a new Minister of Internal Affairs to ensure fair elections, citing a lack of confidence in the current minister.

The chairman of "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, criticized the consultation process as ineffective and accused it of limiting the President’s options. Yordan Tsonev from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) expressed concerns about the potential for poor legislation and financial instability due to the lack of a stable government.

Borislav Gutsanov from the BSP argued for a neutral caretaker prime minister to ensure fair elections, noting that this would be Bulgaria's seventh election in three years. He also emphasized the need for transparency in selecting a European Commissioner.

Toshko Yordanov of "There Is Such a People" (TISP) criticized the changes to the Constitution and the process of selecting a new prime minister, while President Radev underscored the importance of respecting constitutional provisions and the need for a responsible approach to budget management. He warned that if no changes are made, the political landscape may remain unchanged after the elections, potentially leading to further difficulties in forming coalitions.