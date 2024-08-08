EU Stands Against Bulgaria's School Ban on Non-Traditional Sexual Orientation

Politics | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 18:04
Bulgaria: EU Stands Against Bulgaria's School Ban on Non-Traditional Sexual Orientation European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper

The European Commission reiterated its commitment to combating discrimination, inequality, and the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in response to a new law in Bulgaria that bans the promotion of "non-traditional sexual orientation" and the "determination of gender identity other than biological" in schools. Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper emphasized the EU's firm stance on non-discrimination and the importance of a Union where individuals can freely express their identity.

Hipper responded to a question from a "Politico" journalist regarding whether this law aligns with European values and laws, but she declined to speculate on whether it could lead to the suspension of funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The controversial bill, which resembles laws passed in Russia, Hungary, and Poland, was proposed by Kostadin Kostadinov and members of his pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane). It amends the Law on Preschool and School Education, adding provisions that prohibit the promotion of non-traditional sexual orientation or gender identities differing from biological sex within the education system.

Proponents of the bill argue that traditional human society is built on a gender binary, as defined by the Constitutional Court, and that marriage is constitutionally defined as a union between a man and a woman. Critics note that the bill's definition of "traditional sexual orientation" is directly copied from Wikipedia.

