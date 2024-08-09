Days of Indian Culture in Bulgaria: 13 - 16 August 2024

In the context of celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bulgaria, the “Days of Indian Culture” will be presented in Bulgaria with the visit of a famous Indian dance troupe from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The dance group led by Ms. Arupa Lahiry specializes in Indian classical dance from the southern India called ‘Bharat-Natyam’ which features intricate footwork, expressive hand gestures, and elaborate costumes, often depicting stories from Hindu mythology.

The dance group will perform in Varna on Tuesday, 13th August at the Festival and Congress Centre at 7 p.m. and in Burgas on Wednesday, 14th August at the ‘Open stage Snail’ at 8.30 p.m. The Group will perform in Sofia on Friday, 16th August at the summer stage in Borisova Garden at 7 p.m. All performances are free for the public to attend and no invitation is required.

The days of Indian Culture are being co-organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the East-West Indological Foundation of Bulgaria with support of the municipalities of Burgas, Varna and Sofia.