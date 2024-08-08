Bulgarian MPs Engage in Physical Altercation Over LGBTQ+ Legislation (VIDEO)

A physical confrontation erupted between deputies from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the pro-Russian "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) party on the sidelines of the Bulgarian parliament. Yavor Bozhankov, a WCC-DB MP, posted a video of the altercation on Facebook, alleging that he was attacked by a member of "Revival" who shouted homophobic slurs at him. According to Bozhankov, this incident is part of a broader pattern of hostility from "Revival" MPs, whom he often criticizes for their pro-Russian stance.

"Today I was attacked by a member of parliament from the pro-Russian 'Revival' on the sidelines of the National Assembly. With shouts of 'hey, f*ggot, hey f*ggot'", wrote the MP from WCC-DB. "This is not the first such case. They are a lot. After about 10 minutes, he came back to our room and asked 'Where is that f*ggot?'. I am sharing it so that we can realize what these people are capable of and what will happen if they are empowered", Yavor Bozhankov also pointed out. The other main participant in the conflict situation is Kosta Stoyanov from "Revival". The video shows him pushing Bozhankov with his body, who pushes him away with his hand and tells him: "Don't push me, don't push me."

The confrontation escalated when Kosta Stoyanov from "Revival" physically pushed Bozhankov, who responded by pushing back and telling him not to push. The situation was eventually defused by other MPs from both parties, including Ivaylo Chorbov and Svetoslav Todorov from "Revival" and a colleague from WCC-DB who tried to calm Bozhankov. The video of the incident does not make it clear who was recording.

Bozhankov later explained that there was no provocation from his side, stating that Stoyanov passed by him, insulted him, and then pushed him. He expressed concern about the motives behind such hostility, especially in light of recent legislative actions. The incident comes a day after the parliament passed a controversial law banning the promotion of non-traditional sexual orientation in schools, a bill introduced by "Revival" and met with public protests in front of the National Assembly. Bozhankov highlighted the incident as a reflection of the deep-seated animosity within "Revival" and questioned what could happen if such individuals were given more power.