Holy Synod Backs Ban on 'Non-Traditional Gender Teaching' in Bulgarian Schools

The Bulgarian Holy Synod has expressed gratitude to the deputies for adopting the ban on promoting non-traditional sexual orientation in schools. The Bulgarian Patriarchate issued a statement expressing satisfaction with the consensus on values that are of significant importance to Bulgarian society, particularly regarding the upbringing, education, and protection of Bulgarian children.

The Holy Synod reaffirmed its consistent stance on issues such as "gender," "marriage," "family," and the need for spiritual and moral education, grounded in the Church of Christ's teachings on humanity as God's greatest creation. The Synod voiced approval of the legal prohibition in the preschool and school education system against actions related to the propaganda, promotion, or incitement—whether direct or indirect—of ideas and views associated with non-traditional sexual orientation or gender identity that diverges from biological sex.

The Patriarchate reiterated its position that, within Christianity, gender is understood to derive from the biological structure of humans, as ordained by God. It emphasized that marriage and family, as a union blessed by God between a man and a woman, hold eternal and inviolable value in Christianity. The Synod further highlighted that the foundation of any positive law is natural human rights, which are themselves based on divine law embedded in the nature of creation by its Creator.

The Synod stressed that the education and upbringing of children in modern society are of strategic importance, not only for the national and constitutional identity of Bulgaria as a member of the European Union but also for the preservation and future of the Bulgarian people and humanity as a whole. Citing studies in Bulgaria, the Synod noted that these views align with the majority of Bulgarian citizens.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church, in its role as a caring protector of the Bulgarian people, also shared the concerns of many parents and educators regarding contemporary challenges in child education. The Synod reiterated its approval of the legal prohibition on actions related to the propaganda, promotion, or incitement of ideas related to non-traditional sexual orientation or gender identity different from biological sex in the educational system.

We remind you that on August 7, Bulgarian deputies quickly passed amendments to the Law on School and Preschool Education, banning the promotion of "non-traditional sexual orientation" in schools. The bill, pushed by the nationalist party "Revival" and passed with broad support despite criticism from human rights groups and some MPs, mirrors recent Russian legislation and has sparked significant controversy. Critics argue that the vague definitions within the law could hinder educational content and violate European and Bulgarian human rights standards. Civil rights organizations, including the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee, have condemned the law as discriminatory and expect legal challenges that could see it overturned by the Constitutional Court or European Court of Human Rights.