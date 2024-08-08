Burgas Emerges as Top Choice for Living in Bulgaria

Business » PROPERTIES | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 16:17
Bulgaria: Burgas Emerges as Top Choice for Living in Bulgaria @Wikimedia Commons

Burgas is increasingly being recognized as a top city to live in Bulgaria, according to Alexander Bochev, chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Real Estate Association (NREA), who shared insights in an interview with BTA.

Bochev reported that Burgas outpaces Sofia, Varna, and Plovdiv in real estate activity, showing nearly a 40 percent growth in transactions and a rising trend in the purchase of second vacation homes. The most recent figures from the Registration Agency reveal a significant spike in real estate transactions in Burgas. Compared to the first quarter of the year, transactions in Burgas surged by nearly 49 percent (48.8 percent), while Sofia saw a 32 percent increase, Plovdiv 21.5 percent, and Varna 24.7 percent. When comparing the second quarter of this year with the same period last year, Burgas still leads with a 43 percent increase, while Sofia grew by 11.9 percent, Varna by 4.25 percent, and Plovdiv experienced a 2 percent decline.

Overall, the real estate market in Bulgaria has seen a modest annual increase of about 10 percent across the four major cities from the second quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2024. However, the total number of real estate transactions across the country showed minimal growth, with only eight additional entries recorded, amounting to a mere 0.01 percent increase. This highlights a significant trend where the rise in real estate sales is predominantly concentrated in major cities, while smaller towns and non-regional centers have experienced a downturn, contributing to the minimal national growth.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bochev, Burgas, real estate

Related Articles:

Two Tourists Drown on Bulgarian Black Sea Coast in Single Day

Two tourists tragically drowned along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on the same day

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Fatal Accident Closes Trakia Highway Near Burgas

A serious accident has closed the Trakia highway at the exit from Burgas, resulting in one fatality

Society » Incidents | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 12:24

Drought Forces Water Restrictions in Burgas Region Villages

A water regime has been implemented in several settlements within the municipalities of Karnobat and Sungurlare in the Burgas region due to high summer temperatures that have caused local water sources to dry up.

Society | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:10

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Demand for New Construction Amid Rising Property Prices

In Bulgaria's real estate market, recent trends highlight a significant shift toward new construction

Business » Properties | July 26, 2024, Friday // 13:03

Twelve Years On: Two Perpetrators Still at Large in Burgas Airport Bombing

Twelve years after the attack at Burgas Airport, two of the perpetrators remain at large

Society » Incidents | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 15:30

New German Trains Delayed in Bulgaria: Passengers Stuck in Heat with Old Passenger Cars

The new passenger cars recently delivered from Germany to Bulgaria have been temporarily taken out of service

Society | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 14:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Why Bulgarians Prefer Homeownership: Affordable Prices and Stable Interest Rates

Housing in Bulgaria remains more affordable compared to its Western European counterparts

Business » Properties | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 15:21

Property Prices Surge in Bulgaria: Why Sellers Are Finding It Harder to Close Deals

According to recent data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), residential property prices in Bulgaria surged by 16% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, marking the highest growth rate since 2022.

Business » Properties | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:39

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Demand for New Construction Amid Rising Property Prices

In Bulgaria's real estate market, recent trends highlight a significant shift toward new construction

Business » Properties | July 26, 2024, Friday // 13:03

Bulgaria Leads EU in Housing Price Growth

ccording to Eurostat, Bulgaria experienced the highest growth in housing prices among EU countries, with a 7.1% increase compared to the last quarter of 2023

Business » Properties | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 10:18

No More "Little Russia" on the Black Sea Coast: Young Bulgarians and Retired Europeans Return to Buy Properties

The holiday property market along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast is experiencing a shift away from its previous dominance by Russian buyers

Business » Properties | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:22

Bulgaria's Real Estate Boom: Varna Outpaces Sofia in Price Growth

In Bulgaria, residential property prices are on the rise, with Varna leading the charge ahead of even Sofia

Business » Properties | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria