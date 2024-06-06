School Director in Bulgaria: 'If a Student States They Have a Different Sexual Orientation, Do We Exclude Them from School?'

Asen Alexandrov, director of the 51st elementary school "Elisaveta Bagryana" and chairman of the Association of Directors in Secondary Education, expressed concern over the recent amendments to the Law on School and Pre-School Education, which prohibit the promotion of non-traditional sexual orientation in educational institutions. Speaking to BNR, Alexandrov highlighted the ambiguity in how these legal changes should be implemented, particularly in situations involving students who identify with a different sexual orientation.

Alexandrov questioned how schools are expected to handle such situations, asking, "If a high school student declares they have a different sexual orientation, what do we do? Do we exclude them? And if someone mocks or harms these students, how do we respond? If we defend them, does that mean we are promoting this orientation?" He emphasized the dilemma faced by educators, who may find themselves criticized no matter what decision they make.

He also raised concerns about how these changes could affect international exchange programs like Erasmus, where students from different countries visit schools. "If a student from abroad appears to have a different sexual orientation, should we expel them? Is this considered propaganda?" Alexandrov questioned.

Students are naturally curious, and these topics are likely to arise in class discussions, he noted. For instance, students might ask their biology teachers about topics related to gender, which could lead to varying interpretations of the teachers' responses.

Alexandrov also mentioned that he has never encountered any instances of propaganda related to non-traditional sexual orientation in schools. He referenced past myths, such as the fabricated story about a task involving a child with two fathers, which turned out to be false. He expressed concern that the current escalation around these issues might cause more harm than good.

The amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, introduced by the parliamentary group "Revival," were approved by 135 MPs. The law now prohibits promoting or inciting ideas related to non-traditional sexual orientation or gender identity different from biological sex in kindergartens and schools.

Last night, a protest took place on "Nezavisimost" Square in Sofia against these changes to the education law.

