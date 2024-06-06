School Director in Bulgaria: 'If a Student States They Have a Different Sexual Orientation, Do We Exclude Them from School?'

Bulgarian Innovator Creates Anti-Cheating App for Schools
A Bulgarian innovator has developed an app aimed at curbing cheating and prompting via ChaptGPT during school exams
HOT: » Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling
Asen Alexandrov, director of the 51st elementary school "Elisaveta Bagryana" and chairman of the Association of Directors in Secondary Education, expressed concern over the recent amendments to the Law on School and Pre-School Education, which prohibit the promotion of non-traditional sexual orientation in educational institutions. Speaking to BNR, Alexandrov highlighted the ambiguity in how these legal changes should be implemented, particularly in situations involving students who identify with a different sexual orientation.
Alexandrov questioned how schools are expected to handle such situations, asking, "If a high school student declares they have a different sexual orientation, what do we do? Do we exclude them? And if someone mocks or harms these students, how do we respond? If we defend them, does that mean we are promoting this orientation?" He emphasized the dilemma faced by educators, who may find themselves criticized no matter what decision they make.
He also raised concerns about how these changes could affect international exchange programs like Erasmus, where students from different countries visit schools. "If a student from abroad appears to have a different sexual orientation, should we expel them? Is this considered propaganda?" Alexandrov questioned.
Students are naturally curious, and these topics are likely to arise in class discussions, he noted. For instance, students might ask their biology teachers about topics related to gender, which could lead to varying interpretations of the teachers' responses.
Alexandrov also mentioned that he has never encountered any instances of propaganda related to non-traditional sexual orientation in schools. He referenced past myths, such as the fabricated story about a task involving a child with two fathers, which turned out to be false. He expressed concern that the current escalation around these issues might cause more harm than good.
The amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, introduced by the parliamentary group "Revival," were approved by 135 MPs. The law now prohibits promoting or inciting ideas related to non-traditional sexual orientation or gender identity different from biological sex in kindergartens and schools.
Last night, a protest took place on "Nezavisimost" Square in Sofia against these changes to the education law.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
More than half of Bulgaria's unemployed, nearly 87,000 individuals, lack professional qualifications, an increase of almost 8% from June 2023, according to the Employment Agency.
Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025
The Bulgarian mathematics team returned with 5 medals and one certificate of honor from the International Olympiad in Great Britain
Thea Venkova, a student from the 2nd Secondary School "Acad. Emilian Stanev" in Sofia, has earned the prestigious "Right Stuff" award at Space Camp Türkiye
This year's popular youth forum in the South Korean city of Sejong took place for the first time with Bulgarian participation
A Bulgarian innovator has developed an app aimed at curbing cheating and prompting via ChaptGPT during school exams
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU