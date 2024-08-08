Pernik Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on Woman in Front of Newborn

A 45-year-old man from Pernik has been arrested for inflicting bodily harm in a case of domestic violence, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The incident occurred late last night on "Targovska" street, when a 39-year-old woman was assaulted by the man she lived with, in front of their newborn child.

The attack was reported shortly before midnight via a 112 emergency call. Officers from the First Regional Inspectorate responded promptly and detained the suspect. The man is currently under police custody for up to 24 hours, and a fast-track investigation has been initiated. The prosecutor's office has also been informed of the situation.