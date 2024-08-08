2024 Poised to Shatter Heat Records: Hottest Year Yet?

The European Climate Change Observatory, Copernicus, has reported that last month was the second hottest July ever recorded. This marks a break in a 13-month streak where each month set new heat records. Despite this, July still experienced the two hottest days on record, and projections indicate that 2024 could become the warmest year in history.

Copernicus attributes these extreme temperatures to the ongoing release of greenhouse gases by fossil fuel industries. Additionally, ocean temperatures have risen significantly, even in areas not typically impacted by the El Niño phenomenon.

Scientists are increasingly concerned about the long-term implications of these rising temperatures, which are expected to accelerate the melting of polar ice, contribute to more severe weather events, and exacerbate global biodiversity loss. The continued warming trend underscores the urgent need for international efforts to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change's most severe impacts.