2024 Poised to Shatter Heat Records: Hottest Year Yet?

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 13:01
Bulgaria: 2024 Poised to Shatter Heat Records: Hottest Year Yet? @Pixabay

The European Climate Change Observatory, Copernicus, has reported that last month was the second hottest July ever recorded. This marks a break in a 13-month streak where each month set new heat records. Despite this, July still experienced the two hottest days on record, and projections indicate that 2024 could become the warmest year in history.

Copernicus attributes these extreme temperatures to the ongoing release of greenhouse gases by fossil fuel industries. Additionally, ocean temperatures have risen significantly, even in areas not typically impacted by the El Niño phenomenon.

Scientists are increasingly concerned about the long-term implications of these rising temperatures, which are expected to accelerate the melting of polar ice, contribute to more severe weather events, and exacerbate global biodiversity loss. The continued warming trend underscores the urgent need for international efforts to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change's most severe impacts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: climate, European, July

Related Articles:

EU Stands Against Bulgaria's School Ban on Non-Traditional Sexual Orientation

The European Commission reiterated its commitment to combating discrimination, inequality, and the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in response to a new law in Bulgaria

Politics | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 18:04

EU MEPs Push for Hungary's Exclusion from Schengen Over Visa Controversy

Almost 70 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for Hungary's exclusion from the Schengen Area, which allows for free travel across internal EU borders

World » EU | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:49

Survey Reveals Bulgarians Value Democracy and Living Standards in the EU

According to a Eurobarometer survey released by the European Commission, Bulgarians place high value on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and living standards within the EU

World » EU | August 5, 2024, Monday // 10:30

Single European Rail Ticket Plan Stalled: Von der Leyen’s Vision Unmet

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who promised a unified rail ticket across Europe during her election campaign five years ago, has yet to deliver on this initiative

World » EU | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 14:38

Will Bulgaria Miss Out on €653 Million? Urgent Reforms Needed to Secure Payment from the EU

Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova has raised concerns that Bulgaria might not receive the full second payment of 653 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44

EC Investigates Impact of Bulgaria's Canceled Judicial Reform

The European Commission is examining the recent decision by the Bulgarian Constitutional Court that annulled significant portions of the judicial reform in Bulgaria

World » EU | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria, Localized Rain Expected

Today, sunny weather will dominate across Bulgaria, with occasional increases in cloud cover over the northwestern regions

Society » Environment | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:25

Weather in Bulgaria: Thursday’s Heatwave Continues with Temps Hitting 38 Degrees

Thursday will continue to experience warm temperatures, with maximums reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:25

Bulgaria Basks in Sunshine: Rising Temperatures Across the Country

Today, Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the north

Society » Environment | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 06:52

Yellow Warning Issued for Strong Winds in Northern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow warning for strong winds in ten regions, primarily in Northern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 08:12

Plovdiv Faces Severe Air Pollution as Fine Dust Levels Soar Sevenfold

The air quality in Plovdiv has significantly deteriorated, with fine dust particle levels exceeding the norms by seven time

Society » Environment | August 2, 2024, Friday // 11:05

Weekend Weather: Heat Peaks on Friday, Rain Expected by Sunday

On Friday, Bulgaria will experience sunny weather with rising temperatures

Society » Environment | August 2, 2024, Friday // 08:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria