World | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 10:21
Biden Questions Peaceful Transition if Trump Loses 2024 Election

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden expressed uncertainty about whether the transition of power would be peaceful if Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election in November. In an interview with CBS News, Biden remarked, "If Trump loses, I'm not sure at all," highlighting concerns over the former president’s rhetoric and behavior. "He really means what he says. We take it seriously. All this talk of a bloodbath if he loses," Biden added.

Earlier this year, during a campaign rally in Ohio, Trump had warned of a potential "bloodbath" if he lost, a comment he later said was meant to emphasize the importance of protecting the American auto industry from foreign competition. Despite losing the 2020 election, Trump repeatedly claimed he was the true winner but failed to substantiate his allegations. He faces criminal charges in Washington, D.C., and Georgia for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Recently, President Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the presidential race, citing poor debate performance against Trump and concerns about his age and health. As a result, Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democratic Party’s candidate for the presidency.

