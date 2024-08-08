Two Tourists Drown on Bulgarian Black Sea Coast in Single Day

Burgas Emerges as Top Choice for Living in Bulgaria
Burgas is increasingly being recognized as a top city to live in Bulgaria
Two tourists tragically drowned along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on the same day, according to Darik News. The incidents occurred in Burgas and Chernomorets.
On August 7, authorities reported the drowning of a 56-year-old woman at the "Chernomorets-South" beach. The woman, from Sofia, was found deceased, and her body has been sent for an autopsy.
Later the same day, a report was made about a man who jumped into the sea from the Burgas bridge and called for help on Central Beach. A lifeguard managed to rescue the 49-year-old man from the water, but he was already in a critical condition and passed away later.
Last month, two men drowned in Bulgaria, one in Ruen and the other in Sozopol, according to police reports. The first incident occurred at a dam near the village of Lyulyakovo, where a 41-year-old local man was found dead, with no signs of foul play detected. Later, around 8:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man from Knezha drowned at "Harmani" beach.
Drowning remains a major concern in Bulgaria’s popular tourist areas, often exacerbated by factors such as inadequate swimming skills, alcohol use, and sudden water conditions. Authorities stress the importance of water safety practices, including wearing life jackets, swimming in designated areas, and avoiding swimming alone.
