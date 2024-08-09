US Was Unaware of Ukrainian Troop Movements into Russia

World » RUSSIA | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 09:38
Bulgaria: US Was Unaware of Ukrainian Troop Movements into Russia

The United States plans to consult with Ukrainian military officials to gain clarity on recent incursions into Russian territory, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. She noted that the US had no prior knowledge of these attacks.

Russia reported intense fighting yesterday as Ukrainian forces entered the Kursk region. Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov declared a state of emergency in the affected area. In response, the Russian National Guard has increased security measures around the Kursk nuclear power plant and its reactors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the incursions as a provocation. The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, informed Putin that Russian troops had repelled an assault by approximately a thousand Ukrainian soldiers and plans to push Ukrainian forces back to the border.

In his daily address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the bravery of Ukrainian troops but did not specifically address the situation in the Kursk region. He emphasized that increasing pressure on Russia will bring the world closer to peace.

