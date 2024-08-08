Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts Canceled Due to Foiled ISIS Terrorist Plot

World | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 09:33
Bulgaria: Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts Canceled Due to Foiled ISIS Terrorist Plot @Wikimedia Commons

Three Taylor Swift concerts scheduled to take place in Vienna this week have been canceled following confirmation from Austrian authorities of a planned terrorist attack on the venue. The Ernst-Happel-Stadion, where the concerts were set to occur, has been deemed a potential target, leading to the decision to cancel the events for public safety, as reported by Reuters and confirmed by the concert organizer Barracuda Music on Instagram. Ticket holders will be refunded, as stated by the organizer.

Austrian police have arrested two individuals suspected of plotting the attacks. Director General of Public Security Franz Ruf revealed at a press conference late last night that the investigation uncovered that a 19-year-old Austrian suspect had shown particular interest in Taylor Swift’s concerts. This individual has reportedly pledged allegiance to the terrorist group "Islamic State."

The police have conducted a search at one of the suspect's residences in Ternitz, Lower Austria, and are analyzing evidence found there. Taylor Swift’s performances were planned to run from today through Saturday, with around 65,000 attendees expected at each show.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed that the threat was taken very seriously. He praised the collaborative efforts of national and international security agencies for identifying the threat early and taking measures to prevent a tragedy. Neuhammer described the concert cancellations as a "bitter disappointment" for fans and emphasized the gravity of the situation concerning the terrorist threat.

Following the suspects' arrests, Austrian authorities are continuing their investigation. Chancellor Nehammer condemned the use of violent methods by extremist groups and reaffirmed Austria’s commitment to defending its values of freedom and democracy against threats from Islamist terrorism.

