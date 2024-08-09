Intense Battles in Kursk: Ukrainian Forces Surround Sudzha and Down Russian Helicopter

Russian military correspondents are reporting that Ukrainian forces have taken control of a strategic gas pipeline in the Kursk region. This pipeline, which passes through the city of Sudzha, is crucial for Russia’s gas supplies to Europe, according to UNIAN and Russian military sources.

There are several images and videos of dozens of Russian soldiers being captured by Ukrainian Forces ???????? in the Kursk Region of Russia in the past two days



Well over 100 Russian soldiers are reported to have surrender in Kursk pic.twitter.com/WcT7Coftab — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) August 7, 2024

The pipeline through Sudzha is now the only remaining route out of the original five that Russia has used to transport gas to Europe. In addition to this development, reports suggest that Ukrainian forces have likely captured 11 settlements in the Kursk region. Some sources indicate that while Sudzha has not been captured, it is now surrounded.

In the Kursk region, fighting continues, and a notable incident occurred when a Russian Mi-28 helicopter was downed by an FPV drone, which struck the rear fin of the helicopter. This event marks a potentially new tactic in modern warfare.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported significant losses on the Ukrainian side due to the ongoing battles. The conflict is reported to be concentrated around several settlements, including Basovka, Zhuravka, Yunakovka, Belovodi, Kiyanitsa, Korchakovka, Nova Sich, Pavlovka, Gorodishte, and Sumy.