Weather in Bulgaria: Thursday’s Heatwave Continues with Temps Hitting 38 Degrees

Thursday will continue to experience warm temperatures, with maximums reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius. The day will begin with minimum temperatures ranging from 16 to 21 degrees across the country, and up to 21 degrees on the coast. It will be sunny in the morning, but clouds will start to develop over the mountains in the afternoon, although no precipitation is expected. A light northeast wind will blow at speeds up to 20 km/h.

Maximum temperatures will vary from 33 to 38 degrees inland, and from 29 to 31 degrees along the Black Sea coast. The Black Sea area will experience cloudy and windy conditions before noon, with temperatures ranging from 28 to 31 degrees. The wind will be light to moderate from the northeast, reaching up to 25 km/h. The sea water temperature will be around 28 degrees, with weak disturbances and wave heights up to 1.5 meters along the northern coast. The southern coast may see moderate disturbances with waves reaching up to 2.5 meters.

In the mountains, the weather will be sunny before noon, with scattered cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon, particularly over Rila and Pirin. Winds in higher elevations, above 2,500 meters, will be moderate from the northwest at speeds up to 25 km/h. Maximum temperatures will be about 15 degrees at elevations above 2,500 meters and around 23 degrees at 1,500 meters.

Sunny and hot conditions will persist through the end of the week, with temperatures expected to exceed 42 degrees over the weekend.