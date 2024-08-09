Bulgarian Military to Train Ukrainian Forces as Part of NATO Effort

Geneva Tops Global Cost of Living Index, No Bulgarian Cities in Top 100
Bulgarian military personnel will take part in training Ukrainian military forces within NATO member countries, as decided by the ministers of the "Glavchev" office.
The Bulgarian military will join the NATO operation for security assistance and training for Ukraine (NATO SECURITY ASSISTANCE AND TRAINING FOR UKRAINE - NSA TU) within the territories of Alliance member states, according to a statement from the Council of Ministers.
"By adopting this decision, Bulgaria signals its strong commitment to supporting Ukraine, upholding Euro-Atlantic values, and demonstrating solidarity in efforts to promote international peace and security. Given the conflict's proximity to Bulgaria's borders and its significance for European security, this contribution aligns with the efforts of other NATO member states", according to the Cabinet's information.
In the same meeting, it was agreed that Bulgaria will make a voluntary contribution of 34,800 leva to the Special Trust Fund of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This fund aims to restore telecommunications infrastructure in Ukraine damaged by Russian aggression. The funding will come from the budget for official aid of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
