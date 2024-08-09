Sofia Zoo Takes Crocky the Crocodile as Ownership Dispute Continues

Specialists from the Sofia zoo have safely removed a crocodile discovered in the "Botunets" district. The reptile (named Crocky by its owner) had been inhabiting the area until experts were able to secure its transfer.

On Tuesday, a man claiming to be the crocodile's owner refused to relinquish it to representatives from the Zoological Garden in Sofia and the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water.

Yesterday, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water was still in the process of verifying the reptile's documentation and checking for the presence of a microchip.

The area around the crocodile was secured with a police presence. Viktor Mihailov, the man claiming ownership, resisted and removed the police tape, on Wednesday.

When questioned by BNT about the crocodile's ownership, Mihailov responded, "It's my mother's."

Before the removal, the crocodile was tied up and enclosed behind a wire and canvas fence, remaining in close proximity to an apartment block.