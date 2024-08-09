Bulgaria Air Adjusts Flight Schedule to Tel Aviv Amid Middle East Tensions

Business » TOURISM | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 07:56
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air Adjusts Flight Schedule to Tel Aviv Amid Middle East Tensions @Bulgaria Air

"Bulgaria Air" continues its operations between Sofia and Tel Aviv amidst the heightened tensions in the Middle East, ensuring safe travel for its passengers as part of its mission as a national carrier. The airline's press center announced that flights will continue with adjusted schedules from August 9 to 13, 2024, following official recommendations from Israeli airport authorities.

Passengers should note that the flights on the Sofia-Tel Aviv-Sofia route will be rescheduled to daylight hours, operating between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. The updated flight times are as follows: On August 9, FB573 from Sofia to Tel Aviv will depart at 6:40 AM, and FB574 from Tel Aviv to Sofia will depart at 9:50 AM. On August 10, FB573 will depart Sofia at 1:25 PM, and FB574 will depart Tel Aviv at 4:45 PM. On August 12 and 13, FB571 will depart Sofia at 6:40 AM, and FB572 will depart Tel Aviv at 9:50 AM.

The airline urges passengers to stay informed about the new flight schedules by checking the official airline and Sofia Airport websites before their travel dates. They emphasize that the flight times have changed post-ticket issuance and advise travelers to confirm details to ensure a smooth journey.

Given the rapidly evolving situation, "Bulgaria Air" warns that further changes to the flight program might be necessary, but they commit to announcing any updates promptly. The safety and comfort of passengers and crew remain the top priority for the airline.

Additionally, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to adhere to recommendations issued on July 31, 2024. "Bulgaria Air" reassures that it is closely monitoring the situation to provide a secure travel experience for all its passengers.

Tags: Bulgaria Air, Tel Aviv, sofia

