Russia has called on the international community "to strongly condemn the Kyiv regime's criminal attacks on Russian territory," according to Russian Foreign Ministry press secretary Maria Zakharova.

A new video from the area near Zelenyi Shlyakh, taken by a driver trying to leave, shows dead Russian soldiers and their rifles on the road. pic.twitter.com/fwutN0Bakg — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) August 7, 2024

Thousands of residents in Russia's Kursk region are fleeing areas along the border with Ukraine, following an incursion by Ukrainian troops. This operation, about which Kyiv has remained silent, marks the largest invasion of Russian soil since Vladimir Putin launched his military campaign against Ukraine 30 months ago.

Russian state television showed Putin addressing government officials about another "large-scale provocation by Kyiv" and assured that he would soon discuss the matter with the military command. Putin, who secured his fifth term as Russia's leader this spring, had promised to stop Ukrainian incursions by creating a buffer zone along the border. However, the troops he sent to Kharkiv in May were halted just a few kilometers into Ukraine.

Putin met with Belousov, Shoigu, FSB Director Bortnikov, and Gerasimov, to discuss the situation in the Kursk region.



Gerasimov promised all was under control. Putin and the rest looked skeptical. By the way, Putin was once more sitting far away from his subordinates. https://t.co/KF0irzUiL7 pic.twitter.com/Axt42DqdzE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 7, 2024

Currently, Ukrainian units have taken control of several settlements near the town of Sudzha, according to the "Rybar" channel on Telegram. The Russian Defense Ministry, which claimed last night that the invaders had been repelled, now states that further advancement into Russian territory has been prevented. Nonetheless, Russian bloggers report that Ukrainians have penetrated at least 10-15 kilometers into Russia. Authorities accuse Ukraine of indiscriminate shelling of civilian targets, resulting in five deaths and nearly 30 injuries.

Putin has begun a meeting with heads of security agencies, including the Defense Ministry, General Staff, and Federal Security Service (FSB), to address the situation in the Kursk Region. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov are attending in person, while General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov is participating via videoconference.

Earlier, Putin held a summit with government members at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow, emphasizing that the Kyiv regime had undertaken another large-scale provocation by indiscriminately firing various weapons, including rockets, at civilian buildings and ambulances. Putin also met with Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexey Smirnov, instructing governmental agencies to assist the region’s citizens, and appointed First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to oversee this work.

A massive Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region began on August 6, resulting in shelling and drone attacks that killed five residents. The Russian Health Ministry reported 24 injuries, including six children. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that no significant breakthrough into Russian territory occurred, with ongoing operations to destroy Ukrainian formations near the border. Ukrainian losses were reported to include 260 fighters and 50 armored vehicles, including tanks and anti-aircraft missile systems.