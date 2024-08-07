Bulgarian Deputies Vote to Prohibit 'LGBTQ+ Topics' in School Curriculum

Politics | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 17:12
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Deputies Vote to Prohibit 'LGBTQ+ Topics' in School Curriculum

The Bulgarian Parliament has adopted changes to the Law on School and Pre-School Education, banning the promotion of ideas and views related to "non-traditional sexual orientation or determination of gender identity other than biological."

The debate lasted nearly four hours. In the first reading, out of 171 representatives, 154 voted "in favor," eight "against," and nine abstained. Seven deputies from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and one from GERB voted "against." After the first reading, the deputies proceeded to debates in the second reading, where WCC-DB did not support the bill, and their entire group voted "against."

The parliament adopted a definition stating: "Non-traditional sexual orientation is different from the generally accepted and embedded in the Bulgarian legal tradition concept of emotional, romantic, sexual or sensual attraction between persons of opposite sexes."

The bill's proponents, the pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) led by Kostadin Kostadinov, argue that recent public propaganda normalizing non-traditional sexual orientation is unacceptable and contradicts the constitutional provision for marriage as a relationship between a man and a woman.

The bill's proponents claim that promoting socio-cultural models of non-traditional sexual orientation near schools does not align with Bulgarian legal tradition. During the parliamentary committee discussion, the Minister of Education and Science, Galin Tsokov, supported the bill's motives but found the proposed changes "vaguely worded and controversial," which could complicate implementation. Tsokov did not attend today's debates.

The bill aims to start a comprehensive conversation about the educational system's function, considering all adverse impacts on students. During the bill's presentation, Daniel Prodanov from "Revival" mentioned its relevance to the summer Olympics in Paris.

Yordan Tsonev from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group announced their support for the bill, emphasizing the importance of children's upbringing according to binary gender principles. Petar Nikolov from GERB argued against the propaganda imposing alternative sexual orientation, highlighting Bulgaria's "Christian essence". Meanwhile, his party colleague Delyan Dobrev called for an end to the debate, as it had turned into a contest of support for the bill.

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)'s Georgi Svilenski and the resigned party leader, Kornelia Ninova, referred to a handbook by the non-governmental organization "Rainbow Hub", alleging it contained explanations of non-standard sexual practices. Ninova declared herself against "gender propaganda." Elisaveta Belobradova from WCC-DB criticized the bill as heavy populism, far from Christianity, aiming to create communities, not divide.

Kostadin Kostadinov defended the bill, citing a foreign-authored textbook on sexual education for children up to six years old. He stressed the need to prevent such education at a tender age. A protest against the law banning "gay propaganda" is organized today at 6:30 p.m. on "Nezavisimost" square, demanding the bill's rejection and measures against student harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

After a break requested by WCC-DB for amendments, "Revival" accused them of being pressured by the American embassy. The debate devolved into personal insults between Yavor Bozhankov from WCC-DB and "Revival." During a brief disorder, several deputies from Kostadinov's party followed Bozhankov menacingly, but the presiding parliament intervened to calm the situation. Another break was requested, and after resuming, the deputies moved to a second vote.

