Ukrainian Forces 'Denazified' Part of Russia's Kursk Region - More Gains in the Last 24 Hours

August 7, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Forces 'Denazified' Part of Russia's Kursk Region - More Gains in the Last 24 Hours

Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken control of the gas measuring station in Sudzha, a key transit point for Russian gas exports to Europe. In response, Kremlin officials have hinted that President Vladimir Putin may soon issue an ultimatum to the West. This ultimatum would demand that Western countries cease their arms supplies to Ukraine or face the threat of a large-scale missile strike.

On Wednesday, Russia reported intense clashes with Ukrainian forces that had advanced into its Kursk region, marking one of the most significant incursions since the conflict began in February 2022. Despite a successful Russian campaign this year and territorial gains of 420 square kilometers since mid-June, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack on Tuesday. The fighting persisted through the night into Wednesday as Ukrainian troops pushed northwest of Sudzha, located 330 miles southwest of Moscow.

Russia's defense ministry announced that Ukrainian units are being engaged in the Kursk region, directly adjacent to the border with Ukraine. The ministry reported that air strikes, missile attacks, and artillery fire, along with defensive measures from border troops, have hindered further Ukrainian advances. The conflict has resulted in the destruction of 50 armored vehicles, including seven tanks and 31 armored combat vehicles.

Sudzha, which remains the last operational point for Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine, is strategically significant. The Kursk nuclear power station is situated just 60 kilometers to the northeast. While Ukraine has not yet commented on these developments, Russia has reinforced its defenses in response to the escalating conflict.

The ongoing battles in and around Sudzha occur at a critical moment in the war. Kyiv is concerned that potential shifts in US support, particularly if Donald Trump were to win the November election, could impact its war effort. Trump has expressed intentions to end the conflict, prompting both Russia and Ukraine to seek favorable positions on the battlefield while demonstrating their capability to conduct significant operations.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the opportunity for peace is diminishing, and delaying negotiations could result in higher costs for the Ukrainian people. Russian military bloggers have reported intense combat, with some suggesting that Ukraine may have opened a new front. Pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka predicted prolonged and fierce fighting, with continued artillery and drone attacks expected.

In the Kursk region, Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov reported rocket and drone strikes overnight, advising residents to avoid windows and seek shelter. Medical facilities are increasing their blood supplies, and a mobile blood donation point will be established in Kursk. This region, historically known for the largest land battle of World War II, has seen significant impact from the ongoing conflict.

Both Kyiv and Moscow claim that their attacks are not targeting civilians, though the war has resulted in considerable civilian casualties. Smirnov reported that a Ukrainian drone strike had hit an ambulance outside a town, resulting in the death of the driver and a paramedic and injuring a doctor. Additionally, a Ukrainian shelling incident has reportedly damaged a cathedral and other buildings in a monastery outside Sudzha, though no injuries were reported.

