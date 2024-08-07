Petkov Confirms Talks on Nazaryan's Removal; Glavchev Highlights Interim Government Achievements

Kiril Petkov confirmed that there had indeed been discussions within the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition about the possibility of removing Raya Nazaryan from her position as Speaker of the National Assembly. According to Petkov, while such an initiative was considered, the coalition ultimately decided that the most effective way to combat the "Peevski model" and backstage politics was to earn the trust of the Bulgarian people. He emphasized that technical solutions alone would not provide a sustainable long-term fix. Instead, Petkov highlighted the coalition's commitment to running a robust, positive campaign to secure lasting trust and address hidden political issues.

When asked about his views on the administration of Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and the prospects for fair elections, Petkov expressed concerns regarding the fairness of the elections, referencing his assessment of Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov. Petkov stated that while Stoyanov’s performance was commendable, he was apprehensive that the upcoming elections might not be conducted fairly, as was the case in previous instances.

Meanwhile, during today’s regular meeting of the Council of Ministers, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev reassured that all government members are committed to their roles until the end of their term, with the decision to continue dependent on President Radev.

In his report, Glavchev highlighted the government’s achievements and policies. He emphasized that his administration had not engaged in any improper practices and had no intention of doing so. He made it clear that they had not compromised their integrity by “sitting on other people's laps” and had maintained their independence. Glavchev noted that they had not "knelt before anyone," except in respectful moments such as the one-minute silence for fallen heroes.

Glavchev addressed previous criticisms from Delyan Peevski, a prominent political figure, who had used the term “sitting on laps” as an attack against Hristo Ivanov from WCC-DB in the previous parliament. He contrasted these allegations with the behavior of his own government, which has been scrutinized for its appointments, particularly in the context of political party affiliations.

The acting Prime Minister also asserted that his government organized fair elections and preserved Bulgaria's European trajectory. He highlighted their efforts in ensuring transparency during the election process, including the involvement of media representatives and political forces in validating voting machines. Glavchev praised the government’s work in maintaining Bulgaria’s alignment with European and NATO standards and efforts toward joining the Schengen Area and the Eurozone.

On the topic of the National Children's Hospital, Glavchev reported progress in the construction project, which is expected to be completed within two months. The new project will feature 422 beds, 24 clinics, and include child psychiatry facilities.

In response to natural disasters, Glavchev outlined the government’s response, including the allocation of over 300,000 leva to aid victims of recent calamities. He mentioned specific assistance provided to families affected by torrential rains, hail, and fires. Currently, the government is focused on managing a significant fire in the Slavyanka mountain range, with support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and local volunteers.