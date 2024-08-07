Family Injured in Accident on Trakia Highway

A family with two children was injured in an accident on the Trakia highway, as reported by the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv. The accident occurred around 10:00 a.m. at the 139th kilometer in the direction of Sofia.

The family's jeep, traveling from Turkey, suddenly veered off the road and struck a sign near a gas station. The vehicle overturned at the turnoff close to the gas station.

All passengers were taken to the hospital for examination, according to the police. Traffic on the highway remains unaffected. The causes of the accident are currently being investigated.

This is at least the fourth severe accident on Trakia highway this month:

August 6: Fatal accident closes Trakia highway near Burgas

August 5: Crash closes Trakia motorway in both directions

August 2: Fatal crash on 'Trakia' highway claims life of 29-year-old

