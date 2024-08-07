Bulgaria's Yoana Georgieva Secures Quarterfinal Spot in Olympic Debut

Sports | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Yoana Georgieva Secures Quarterfinal Spot in Olympic Debut

Olympic debutant Yoana Georgieva secured a place in the quarterfinals today after finishing 3rd in her heat of the 500m single kayak event.

Georgieva, the women's under-23 world runner-up at Auronzo 2023, clocked a time of 1:55.76 in her heat. Despite this strong performance, she did not qualify directly for the August 10 semi-finals, which were reserved for the top two finishers.

Aimee Fisher from New Zealand and Brenda Rojas from Argentina secured the direct spots to the semi-finals. Fisher led the race from start to finish, posting a time of 1:49.16, while Rojas finished second with a time of 1:52.68.

Georgieva, who recently turned 22 and hails from Vidin, Bulgaria, was in fourth place midway through the race, trailing Rojas by just 0.4 seconds. However, she was unable to close the gap, eventually finishing over 3 seconds behind the Argentinian.

Consequently, Georgieva will compete in the quarterfinals later today, with races scheduled to start after 2:30 p.m.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgieva, kayak, finish

Related Articles:

18-Year-Old Bulgarian Gymnast Qualifies for Vault Final at Paris Games

Valentina Georgieva, an 18-year-old Bulgarian gymnast, has advanced to the final of the women’s vault competition at the Paris Olympic Games

Sports | July 29, 2024, Monday // 10:05

IMF’s Chief: Prolonged Economic Stagnation Will Widen Global Inequalities

A meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the G-20 countries kicks off today in Rio de Janeiro

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:36

IMF Director Georgieva: AI's Tsunami Effect on Employment

According to Reuters, Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) will impact a significant portion of the global job market in the near future

World | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:16

IMF Director Urges Bulgaria Not to Miss Euro Adoption Chance

In a recent interview with BTA, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, emphasized the importance for Bulgaria to seize the opportunity to adopt the euro, stressing that it is achievable with the right political will

Business » Finance | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Kristalina Georgieva Secures Second Term as IMF Chief

Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva has been appointed for a second term at the helm of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

World | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:00

Kristalina Georgieva Optimistic about Bulgaria's Entry into Eurozone in 2025

Speaking at a briefing in Sofia, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expressed optimism about Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone by 2025

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Wrestler Semen Novikov Moves to Semifinals with Strong Performance at Paris Olympics

Semen Novikov has advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic Games in Paris after securing his second victory for the day.

Sports | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 15:52

Bulgarian High Jumper Tihomir Ivanov Secures Final Spot at Paris 2024

Tihomir Ivanov from Bulgaria has secured a spot in the men's high jump final at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Sports | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 13:52

Imane Khelif Makes History: Algeria's First Female Boxer to Reach Olympic Final

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose Olympic participation has been surrounded by gender-related controversy, is now on the verge of winning gold in Paris

Sports | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48

Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva Seeks Clarity on Women's Boxing Rules After Controversial Olympic Defeat

Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva expressed satisfaction with her performance at the Paris Olympics but voiced confusion over the circumstances that led to her loss against Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting

Sports | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 08:16

Novak Djokovic is Coming to Bulgaria for a Match with Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic are set to bring an unprecedented tennis event to Sofia, offering fans in Bulgaria the chance to witness a major showdown

Sports | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 14:06

"I Have XX Chromosomes, I'm a Woman!" - Bulgarian Boxer's Defiant Stand After Olympics Quarterfinal Defeat

Svetlana Staneva, the Bulgarian boxer, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 57-kilogram category at the Paris Olympic Games

Sports | August 4, 2024, Sunday // 14:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria