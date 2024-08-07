Intense Clashes Erupt in Russia's Kursk Region Amid Ukrainian Incursion

On August 6, reports emerged of Ukrainian forces crossing into the Kursk Region, suggesting a significant incursion rather than a typical sabotage attempt. Throughout the day, armed groups reportedly broke through in several directions, sparking intense fighting in the border area.

By evening, drones had attacked the Kursk region, with Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov confirming the downing of 26 drones. The regional center of Sudzha, located 10 km from the border, was shelled, leading to injuries and fatalities. Eyewitnesses noted the large number of raiding parties and armored vehicles involved, indicating a well-coordinated attack.

Sudzha, Kursk region ???????? pic.twitter.com/u0A47BklUh — MAKS 24 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) August 7, 2024

Russian pro-war bloggers reported fierce fighting, claiming Ukrainian forces managed to bring armored units into Russian territory, specifically near Kurilovka and Goncharovka. The Russian Ministry of Defense later confirmed that at 8:00 a.m., Ukrainian forces, supported by 11 tanks and over 20 armored vehicles, attacked positions in the Kursk region. The Russian military responded by deploying reserves and using aviation, reportedly destroying several Ukrainian armored vehicles.

Throughout the incursion, the town of Sudzha faced continuous shelling, resulting in multiple injuries and deaths. Explosions were also reported in Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located. The local administration indicated that 11 people were initially injured, with the number rising to 28 by the next morning.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have repelled the incursion, stating that Ukrainian forces suffered losses and withdrew, although this message was later deleted. Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the situation.

Mi-28N(M) smacked by Ukrainian AA FPV over Kursk, Russia pic.twitter.com/EUWxQEF9nV — Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) August 7, 2024

Russian channels circulated footage of destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles and downed Buk air defense systems. There were also claims of Russian losses, including a Ka-52 helicopter. Ukrainian social media shared images of destroyed Russian tanks and captured Russian soldiers.

Military experts believe the incursion might be a strategic diversion to shift Russian focus from other frontlines. The operational situation in the Sudzha section of the Kursk border remains complex, with ongoing combat operations aiming to push Ukrainian forces back. Bloggers and analysts suggest this could be the beginning of a larger operation by Ukrainian forces to divert Russian troops from key areas like Kharkiv and Donetsk.

???? According to RU military channels, the Russians have lost control over 4 settlements along the border: Dar'ino, Sverdlykovo, Gogolivka, Goncharivka and positions in Oleshnya.



❗️Sudzha population is almost completely evacuated, and UAVs attacked Voronezh and Kursk regions. pic.twitter.com/M9ALRJ1jIX — MAKS 24 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) August 7, 2024

Acting Governor Smirnov has warned citizens about the missile threat and called for blood donations due to the escalating situation in the border areas. The situation remains tense, with expectations of continued fierce fighting.