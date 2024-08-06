Niger Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Ukraine Over Alleged Support for Terrorism

Niger has announced the immediate severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing Kyiv's alleged support for “terrorist groups” in Mali. This decision follows Mali's similar move earlier this week, which was also based on accusations of Ukrainian involvement in recent terrorist activities in the West African nation.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, Niger’s government spokesperson, stated that the issue would be brought before the UN Security Council, labeling it as “Ukrainian aggression.” This diplomatic rupture comes in the wake of a significant defeat for the Malian Armed Forces against separatist rebels in late July.

Mali's government declared its decision to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine after acknowledging Ukrainian participation in a deadly attack in Mali. The Malian army reported heavy casualties from clashes in Tinzaouaten, while the Russian-affiliated Wagner Group, which supports the Malian forces, confirmed Russian losses and the death of a commander during the intense fighting.

Mali has condemned any support for Ukraine as backing international terrorism, accusing it of aiding terrorist groups in the region. This diplomatic clash coincides with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's ongoing African tour, which includes visits to Malawi, Zambia, and Mauritius. Kuleba's trip aims to strengthen Ukraine's relationships with African countries and is scheduled to conclude later this week.

Earlier this year, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) to jointly combat escalating security threats posed by terrorist organizations.