Borissov Downplays Acting PM Role and Nazaryan's Potential Removal

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has downplayed the importance of selecting an acting prime minister, emphasizing that the party does not prioritize who assumes the role. Speaking at the parliament, Borissov remarked, "Candidates for prime minister are not a major concern for us. It might be best to consider everyone in Bulgaria as potential candidates. I don’t involve myself in this process."

Borissov also dismissed speculation about the potential ousting of Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan. He noted, "I don’t see any significant changes," regarding the rumors about her removal. He criticized the ongoing political maneuvering as a series of staged performances and reiterated that the election results under Dimitar Glavchev’s administration were not contested. Borissov believes that the upcoming elections will determine whether current chaos will persist.

Borissov expressed hope that other parties would act more sensibly and not be swayed by negative emotions. He dismissed suggestions of a long-term impact from current anti-GERB actions.

Kaloyan Metodiev, who is not part of the BSP parliamentary group, indicated his support for Nazaryan’s removal, noting that while 80 votes might be possible, it would be a challenging and contentious process. He criticized potential replacements, such as Ivan Ivanov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), calling it a mockery of the state.

Metodiev also mentioned speculation about a candidate from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) but suggested that political conditions are too fluid to predict outcomes accurately.

Petar Chobanov, another potential acting prime minister, expressed openness to the role, though Denitsa Sacheva from GERB and Alexander Simidchiev from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) have voiced skepticism about Nazaryan’s removal. Simidchiev indicated that such a decision would be discussed within the group if proposed, while Sacheva expressed hope that the parliament would not end in such a contentious manner.

Recent media reports suggest that there was a meeting involving various parties discussing the removal of Nazaryan. She had previously declined the role of acting prime minister when approached by President Rumen Radev. The current prime minister Dimitar Glavchev, Petar Chobanov, and Gorica Grancharova are among the potential interim prime ministers as per constitutional provisions. The head of state is expected to announce the interim prime minister after consultations with parliamentary groups.