Borissov Downplays Acting PM Role and Nazaryan's Potential Removal

Politics | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 10:13
Bulgaria: Borissov Downplays Acting PM Role and Nazaryan's Potential Removal

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has downplayed the importance of selecting an acting prime minister, emphasizing that the party does not prioritize who assumes the role. Speaking at the parliament, Borissov remarked, "Candidates for prime minister are not a major concern for us. It might be best to consider everyone in Bulgaria as potential candidates. I don’t involve myself in this process."

Borissov also dismissed speculation about the potential ousting of Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan. He noted, "I don’t see any significant changes," regarding the rumors about her removal. He criticized the ongoing political maneuvering as a series of staged performances and reiterated that the election results under Dimitar Glavchev’s administration were not contested. Borissov believes that the upcoming elections will determine whether current chaos will persist.

Borissov expressed hope that other parties would act more sensibly and not be swayed by negative emotions. He dismissed suggestions of a long-term impact from current anti-GERB actions.

Kaloyan Metodiev, who is not part of the BSP parliamentary group, indicated his support for Nazaryan’s removal, noting that while 80 votes might be possible, it would be a challenging and contentious process. He criticized potential replacements, such as Ivan Ivanov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), calling it a mockery of the state.

Metodiev also mentioned speculation about a candidate from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) but suggested that political conditions are too fluid to predict outcomes accurately.

Petar Chobanov, another potential acting prime minister, expressed openness to the role, though Denitsa Sacheva from GERB and Alexander Simidchiev from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) have voiced skepticism about Nazaryan’s removal. Simidchiev indicated that such a decision would be discussed within the group if proposed, while Sacheva expressed hope that the parliament would not end in such a contentious manner.

Recent media reports suggest that there was a meeting involving various parties discussing the removal of Nazaryan. She had previously declined the role of acting prime minister when approached by President Rumen Radev. The current prime minister Dimitar Glavchev, Petar Chobanov, and Gorica Grancharova are among the potential interim prime ministers as per constitutional provisions. The head of state is expected to announce the interim prime minister after consultations with parliamentary groups.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, GERB, Nazaryan, Prime Minister

Related Articles:

Petkov Confirms Talks on Nazaryan's Removal; Glavchev Highlights Interim Government Achievements

Kiril Petkov confirmed that there had indeed been discussions within the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition about the possibility of removing Raya Nazaryan

Politics | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 14:20

Borissov Alleges Majority Shift in Parliament Amid Corruption and Diplomatic Controversies

Boyko Borissov has claimed that a majority in the Bulgarian parliament is forming around Delyan Peevski, Kostadin Kostadinov, and Kiril Petkov

Politics | August 2, 2024, Friday // 10:19

Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls

In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:37

GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:11

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role

Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Awaits Constitutional Court Verdict on Controversial Judicial Changes

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed his hope that the recent judicial reform was implemented correctly as the Constitutional Court is set to rule on two appeals against last year’s constitutional changes

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 11:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Deputies Vote to Prohibit 'LGBTQ+ Topics' in School Curriculum

The Bulgarian Parliament has adopted changes to the Law on School and Pre-School Education, banning the promotion of ideas and views related to "non-traditional sexual orientation or determination of gender identity other than biological"

Politics | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 17:12

Petkov Confirms Talks on Nazaryan's Removal; Glavchev Highlights Interim Government Achievements

Kiril Petkov confirmed that there had indeed been discussions within the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition about the possibility of removing Raya Nazaryan

Politics | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 14:20

Bulgaria Moves Forward with Acquisition of German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems

The Defense Committee has endorsed the government's proposal for Bulgaria to acquire German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems

Politics » Defense | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 17:11

October Parliamentary Elections Announced in Bulgaria Following Political Deadlock

The seventh parliamentary elections in Bulgaria in the last three years are scheduled for October, following the unsuccessful attempts to form a regular government from the current Parliament

Politics | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 13:32

Bulgaria Faces Seventh Election in Three Years as Third Mandate Fails

Bulgaria is heading to its seventh election in three years after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raya Nazaryan, refused President Rumen Radev’s offer to be the next acting Prime Minister

Politics | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 08:37

New Elections in Bulgaria Seem Certain: "There Is Such a People" Returns Mandate Tomorrow

Slavi Trifonov, the leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), announced that the parliamentary group will return the third exploratory mandate for forming a regular government unfulfilled

Politics | August 4, 2024, Sunday // 15:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria