Bulgaria: Israel Demands Swift Elimination of New Hamas Leader

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for the "rapid elimination" of Yahya Sinwar, the new leader of Hamas. Sinwar took over the role a week after the death of the previous Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran. Katz's remarks reflect concerns that Sinwar, known for his radical stance, will further intensify the group's aggressive policies.

In the meantime, US President Joe Biden has engaged with Qatari and Egyptian leaders to discuss ways to reduce regional tensions and address the ceasefire in Gaza. Russia has also urged restraint in the Middle East. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, emphasizing the need for actions to prevent catastrophic outcomes. Previously, Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, had been in Tehran discussing the situation.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group similar to Hamas, has commented on Sinwar's appointment, suggesting that the Israeli actions have failed to meet their objectives. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced that the group would seek retaliation against Israel for the killing of their military commander, Fuad Shukr, either independently or in coordination with regional allies, regardless of the potential consequences.

