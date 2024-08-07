Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ambulance in Russia's Kursk Region, Killing Two

Society » INCIDENTS | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ambulance in Russia's Kursk Region, Killing Two

A Ukrainian drone reportedly struck an ambulance in the Kursk region of Russia, killing both the driver and a paramedic, according to a statement from acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Smirnov also mentioned that a doctor was injured, although this information remains unverified, and there has been no response from the Ukrainian side following inquiries by Reuters.

The attack comes amidst heightened tensions, with Smirnov reporting that a Ukrainian assault on the Kursk region resulted in at least one death and 13 injuries. Among the injured were four children in the town of Suja.

In a separate incident, the number of casualties from a Russian attack on the Kharkiv region has increased to eight, including an eight-month-old baby. The attack destroyed buildings and a polyclinic, damaged residential facades, and affected 25 private vehicles, according to regional police updates on Facebook.

Additionally, Russian forces targeted a residential building in central Kharkiv with Iskander ballistic missiles this morning. In Berislav, Kherson Oblast, a drone strike by Russian forces killed a 45-year-old man, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kursk, Russia, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Russia Demands International Condemnation of Ukrainian Attacks on Kursk Region

Russia has called on the international community "to strongly condemn the Kyiv regime's criminal attacks on Russian territory"

World » Russia | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 17:50

Ukrainian Forces 'Denazified' Part of Russia's Kursk Region - More Gains in the Last 24 Hours

Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken control of the gas measuring station in Sudzha, a key transit point for Russian gas exports to Europe

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

Intense Clashes Erupt in Russia's Kursk Region Amid Ukrainian Incursion

On August 6, reports emerged of Ukrainian forces crossing into the Kursk Region, suggesting a significant incursion rather than a typical sabotage attempt

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 11:53

Russia's New Stealth Bomber: A Costly Venture with Doubtful Promises

Russia is developing its most technically advanced combat aircraft to date

World » Russia | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 07:21

Collapse Imminent at Pokrovsk? Ukraine's Dire Frontline Situation Amid Controversial Kursk Incursion

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has reached a critical juncture, with defenses collapsing in several areas largely due to a shortage of personnel

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 18:39

US Celebrates Release of Gershkovich and Whelan as Largest Prisoner Exchange Since the Cold War Concludes

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who landed in the US after their release in a major prisoner swap with Russia

World » Russia | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Family Injured in Accident on Trakia Highway

A family with two children was injured in an accident on the Trakia highway

Society » Incidents | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10

Ongoing Battle Against Bulgarian Wildfires: State of Emergency Continues as New Challenges Arise

The battle against fires in Bulgaria persists as emergency measures remain in place

Society » Incidents | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 08:30

Standoff in Bulgarian Town: Owner Refuses to Surrender his Pet Crocodile 'Crocky' to Authorities

Representatives from Sofia's Zoo and the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) arrived in Botunets to retrieve a crocodile discovered there

Society » Incidents | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 07:00

Spanish Planes Join Battle Against Slavyanka Mountain Wildfire

Two Spanish aircraft have joined the efforts to combat the wildfire on Slavyanka Mountain, which has spread into Greece and affected approximately 1,200 acres of forest on the western front

Society » Incidents | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 13:38

Patient Dies in Fire at Varna Psychiatric Clinic

A patient died in a fire at the psychiatric clinic at the University Hospital "St. Marina" in Varna

Society » Incidents | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 12:33

Fatal Accident Closes Trakia Highway Near Burgas

A serious accident has closed the Trakia highway at the exit from Burgas, resulting in one fatality

Society » Incidents | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 12:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria