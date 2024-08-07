Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ambulance in Russia's Kursk Region, Killing Two

A Ukrainian drone reportedly struck an ambulance in the Kursk region of Russia, killing both the driver and a paramedic, according to a statement from acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Smirnov also mentioned that a doctor was injured, although this information remains unverified, and there has been no response from the Ukrainian side following inquiries by Reuters.

The attack comes amidst heightened tensions, with Smirnov reporting that a Ukrainian assault on the Kursk region resulted in at least one death and 13 injuries. Among the injured were four children in the town of Suja.

In a separate incident, the number of casualties from a Russian attack on the Kharkiv region has increased to eight, including an eight-month-old baby. The attack destroyed buildings and a polyclinic, damaged residential facades, and affected 25 private vehicles, according to regional police updates on Facebook.

Additionally, Russian forces targeted a residential building in central Kharkiv with Iskander ballistic missiles this morning. In Berislav, Kherson Oblast, a drone strike by Russian forces killed a 45-year-old man, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.