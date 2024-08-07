Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ambulance in Russia's Kursk Region, Killing Two

Russia Demands International Condemnation of Ukrainian Attacks on Kursk Region
Russia has called on the international community "to strongly condemn the Kyiv regime's criminal attacks on Russian territory"
HOT: » Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling
A Ukrainian drone reportedly struck an ambulance in the Kursk region of Russia, killing both the driver and a paramedic, according to a statement from acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Smirnov also mentioned that a doctor was injured, although this information remains unverified, and there has been no response from the Ukrainian side following inquiries by Reuters.
The attack comes amidst heightened tensions, with Smirnov reporting that a Ukrainian assault on the Kursk region resulted in at least one death and 13 injuries. Among the injured were four children in the town of Suja.
In a separate incident, the number of casualties from a Russian attack on the Kharkiv region has increased to eight, including an eight-month-old baby. The attack destroyed buildings and a polyclinic, damaged residential facades, and affected 25 private vehicles, according to regional police updates on Facebook.
Additionally, Russian forces targeted a residential building in central Kharkiv with Iskander ballistic missiles this morning. In Berislav, Kherson Oblast, a drone strike by Russian forces killed a 45-year-old man, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A family with two children was injured in an accident on the Trakia highway
The battle against fires in Bulgaria persists as emergency measures remain in place
Representatives from Sofia's Zoo and the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) arrived in Botunets to retrieve a crocodile discovered there
Two Spanish aircraft have joined the efforts to combat the wildfire on Slavyanka Mountain, which has spread into Greece and affected approximately 1,200 acres of forest on the western front
A patient died in a fire at the psychiatric clinic at the University Hospital "St. Marina" in Varna
A serious accident has closed the Trakia highway at the exit from Burgas, resulting in one fatality
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU