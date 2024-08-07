Harris and Walz Kick Off Campaign in Philadelphia Amid High Hopes

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice-presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, made their first joint campaign appearance in Philadelphia. The event, held just hours after their entry into the race for the White House was confirmed, marked the beginning of their public campaign efforts.

At the rally, Harris introduced Walz, portraying him as a multifaceted leader—father, veteran, educator, coach, and former congressman—whom many Americans could relate to. Harris emphasized that from the moment she announced her candidacy, she sought a partner who would help build a better future for the country, describing Walz as a fighter for the middle class and a patriot who values freedom and justice.

Harris used the Philadelphia rally to outline her campaign's focus, which she described as a "fight for the future and freedom," particularly highlighting issues such as abortion rights. She also stressed her commitment to strengthening the middle class in the country.

During his speech, Walz expressed his gratitude to Harris for the trust and for reinvigorating the campaign. Known for his outspoken nature, Walz contrasted himself with opponents like JD Vance, criticizing them as out of touch with ordinary Americans. Walz remarked that while he grew up in the Midwest, his opponents were associated with elite institutions and wealthy backers.

The Democrats hope Walz's presence will appeal to voters outside major urban centers and bolster support in regions where Democratic candidates typically struggle. Walz is expected to emphasize progressive goals such as abortion access, workers' rights, tax benefits for families, gun control, and cannabis legalization.

Following their Philadelphia rally, Harris and Walz will continue their campaign tour with stops planned in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada—key battleground states for the upcoming election. However, their planned events in North Carolina and Georgia were canceled due to Tropical Storm Debbie.