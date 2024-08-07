Imane Khelif Makes History: Algeria's First Female Boxer to Reach Olympic Final

Sports | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Imane Khelif Makes History: Algeria's First Female Boxer to Reach Olympic Final

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose Olympic participation has been surrounded by gender-related controversy, is now on the verge of winning gold in Paris. Khelif advanced to the final of the women's 66kg category after securing a victory in her semi-final match against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday. She is set to compete for the gold medal against China's Yang Liu on August 9.

Khelif, who became emotional after her quarter-final win against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori, was met with a loud and supportive response from the crowd, which waved Algerian flags in celebration. Her triumph in the quarter-finals included a joyous display of her excitement.

This achievement marks the seventh Olympic boxing medal for Algeria, the first since 2000, and the first-ever for the country in women’s boxing. Khelif’s journey began with a win when her opponent, Italy’s Angela Carini, withdrew from their bout just 46 seconds in, citing a severe impact. Carini will receive a bonus similar to that awarded to Olympic champions.

