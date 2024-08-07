Imane Khelif Makes History: Algeria's First Female Boxer to Reach Olympic Final

Bulgarian High Jumper Tihomir Ivanov Secures Final Spot at Paris 2024
Tihomir Ivanov from Bulgaria has secured a spot in the men's high jump final at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose Olympic participation has been surrounded by gender-related controversy, is now on the verge of winning gold in Paris. Khelif advanced to the final of the women's 66kg category after securing a victory in her semi-final match against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday. She is set to compete for the gold medal against China's Yang Liu on August 9.
Khelif, who became emotional after her quarter-final win against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori, was met with a loud and supportive response from the crowd, which waved Algerian flags in celebration. Her triumph in the quarter-finals included a joyous display of her excitement.
This achievement marks the seventh Olympic boxing medal for Algeria, the first since 2000, and the first-ever for the country in women’s boxing. Khelif’s journey began with a win when her opponent, Italy’s Angela Carini, withdrew from their bout just 46 seconds in, citing a severe impact. Carini will receive a bonus similar to that awarded to Olympic champions.
Semen Novikov has advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic Games in Paris after securing his second victory for the day.
Olympic debutant Yoana Georgieva secured a place in the quarterfinals today after finishing 3rd in her heat of the 500m single kayak event.
Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva expressed satisfaction with her performance at the Paris Olympics but voiced confusion over the circumstances that led to her loss against Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting
Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic are set to bring an unprecedented tennis event to Sofia, offering fans in Bulgaria the chance to witness a major showdown
Svetlana Staneva, the Bulgarian boxer, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 57-kilogram category at the Paris Olympic Games
