Ongoing Battle Against Bulgarian Wildfires: State of Emergency Continues as New Challenges Arise

The battle against fires in Bulgaria persists as emergency measures remain in place. The state of emergency continues in the municipalities of Harmanli and Topolovgrad due to ongoing fires near the village of Cherepovo in Sakar Planina, although there is no immediate threat to local residents.

Efforts are concentrated on the eastern front of the blaze in Slavyanka Mountain. More than 160 firefighters, forest officials, military personnel, and volunteers are working to control the fire. They are using both aerial and ground-based methods, including four high-passable fire trucks positioned in the mountain's higher regions. Fortunately, the fire did not spread overnight, and the crisis management teams reported a peaceful night. Preparations for water-based firefighting were made on the ground, according to Deputy Regional Governor Elhan Kalkov.

The firefighting strategy includes a 1.5-kilometer line to transport water through high-passable fire trucks, with a significant organization of personnel involved. Spanish planes, which carried out ten air raids the previous day, are expected to return after nine hours. However, new outbreaks in Greece, where the fire originated, pose a challenge.

In addition to the active fire near Cherepovo, a blaze in the hunting village of Vladinya has been fully extinguished, though a fire department team remains on-site to monitor and prevent any flare-ups. The fire in Vladinya, ignited by dry grass and exacerbated by wind, had spread into a farmyard but resulted in no injuries.

Fires in Pobit Kamak, Razgrad, and Gorna Studena, Svishtov have been contained. Meanwhile, the state of emergency in Harmanli and Topolovgrad continues due to the significant fire near Cherepovo, which has burned over 10,000 acres. Efforts are ongoing to contain the blaze, which has also crossed into Greece, where it has intensified.

Firefighting operations are entering their 20th day along the Bulgarian-Greek border. New fires have emerged from Greece near the western front, and efforts are focused on creating clearings to contain the spread. Winds and high temperatures are fueling outbreaks, and additional firefighters are expected to join the efforts today. Although the risk to populated areas remains low, clearings are being established around the villages of Petrovo and Goleshevo as a precaution.