New WHO List Highlights 30+ Pathogens That Could Spark the Next Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its list of pathogens that could potentially spark a new pandemic, now identifying over 30 viruses of concern, including influenza A, dengue, and monkeypox. This comprehensive list of "priority pathogens" aims to guide efforts in developing treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics. Neelika Malavige, an immunologist from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura in Colombo, Sri Lanka, who contributed to the list, highlighted its thoroughness, noting that it encompasses pathogens like the Flaviviridae family, which includes the dengue virus.

Released in a report on July 30, the list was compiled to identify viruses with the potential to cause significant global health emergencies, such as pandemics. The pathogens were chosen based on their high transmissibility, virulence, and the current lack of effective vaccines and treatments. Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, who heads the WHO’s research and development team on epidemics, emphasized that this prioritization helps pinpoint critical knowledge gaps and ensures resources are used efficiently.

The list is periodically updated to reflect major global changes such as deforestation, urbanization, and increased international travel. Malavige pointed out the importance of this regular revision.

Over 200 scientists took nearly two years to review data on 1,652 pathogens—primarily viruses, with some bacteria—to determine which should be included on the priority list. This updated list now features coronaviruses like Sarbecovirus, which includes SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic), and Merbecovirus, associated with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Previous lists had focused on specific viruses like SARS and MERS but not the broader subgenera.

New additions include the monkeypox virus, which caused a global epidemic in 2022 and continues to circulate in central Africa. The variola virus, which causes smallpox and was eradicated in 1980, is also on the list. Although smallpox is no longer routinely vaccinated against, the potential for an outbreak due to its use as a biological weapon or an unplanned resurgence makes it a concern. Malavige noted that such an outbreak could lead to a pandemic, highlighting the need for continued vigilance.