Russia is developing its most technically advanced combat aircraft to date, intended to replace the Tu-22M, Tu-95, and Tu-160. Despite grand plans, the project appears to be a costly endeavor with billions potentially being wasted, according to UNIAN.

After a long period of silence, the Russian Federation has once again mentioned its next-generation strategic bomber, known as the Promising Aviation Complex for Long-Range Aviation (PAK DA). This time, there were no grandiose claims or threats to NATO; experts simply summarized the known details about the aircraft.

The anticipated characteristics are as follows: a crew of four, a maximum take-off weight of 145 tons, a payload of 35 tons, a flight range of up to 15,000 km, a high subsonic maximum speed, a cruising speed of 800 km/h, a practical ceiling of 20,000 meters, and powered by two NK32-02 engines. It will be armed with up to 12 X-BD cruise missiles, hypersonic X-95s, and air-to-air missiles.

This aircraft is being developed in response to American strategic bombers like the B-2 Spirit and B-21 Raider. The new bomber will feature stealth technology and a flying wing design, which combines all components, crew, and payload within the wing structure, akin to a stingray. This shape is optimized for reducing radar signatures but makes the aircraft relatively unstable in flight, a challenge solvable with an advanced flight control system.

Russia's approach follows established paths rather than creating a revolutionary weapon, focusing on low visibility or stealth technology. Stealth tech isn't new; the U.S. has operated the F-117 Nighthawk since 1983. However, Russia and its predecessor, the USSR, have struggled to produce a series of stealth aircraft. Russia's only stealth fighter, the Su-57, has been produced in limited numbers, with just about 15 units, and is not a full-fledged stealth aircraft, comparable to European 4++ generation fighters like the Dassault Rafale or Eurofighter Typhoon, rather than true stealth models like the F-22 or F-35.

Beyond radar signature issues, the new bomber program faces systemic challenges. Russia plans to produce the aircraft at the Kazan Gorbunov Aviation Plant, known for its problems. Reports about the "new" Tu-160M are contradictory, suggesting only a few new or upgraded bombers exist, supplementing about 10 older Tu-160s.

A significant issue is the cost. The new bomber, similar to the American B-2, would be extremely expensive. The B-2's price exceeds 2 billion dollars each, and the US built only 21. For Russia, such expenditure is unreasonable, especially with the Tu-95 nearing its 70th anniversary and other pressing needs like tanks and armored vehicles for the front.

While the Russian defense industry can produce modernized Soviet designs, new developments often stall. Examples include the troubled histories of the Su-57, Armata, Boomerang, Kurganets-25, and the abandoned projects for a new destroyer, aircraft carrier, and high-speed combat helicopter.

The new bomber project may join this backlog, leaving Russia reliant on aging Soviet bombers, despite occasional failures and crashes, like those involving the Tu-22M3.