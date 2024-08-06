Tourists Hit with Exorbitant Medical Fees at Golden Sands: 1,500 Leva for Simple Examination

August 7, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Tourists Hit with Exorbitant Medical Fees at Golden Sands: 1,500 Leva for Simple Examination @Pixabay

A family from Lithuania paid nearly 1,500 leva (750 euros) for an examination and treatment for their 9-year-old daughter at a private medical practice in the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna. While not illegal, as these are commercial entities that can set their own prices, the fees must be advertised so patients are aware. The Lithuanian family claims they were unaware of the cost.

The family was on a two-week holiday near Varna when their child fell ill with a sore throat. They went to a nearby pharmacy and were referred to a hotel doctor. The doctor examined the child, prescribed medication, and requested a follow-up in two days.

"On Monday, we took her for a follow-up examination. But when we saw how much we had to pay, we were shocked. In Norway, when you go to the doctor, the maximum amount that is paid is 200 euros with an examination and all the tests. And here they didn't even let us have tests. They didn't ask us about insurance at all, they didn't even tell us how much we had to pay, because we didn't expect such an exorbitant price," said Oksana Orlova, the child's mother.

The examining doctor stated he follows an established price list and had prescribed a 5-day treatment. He mentioned that the cost is determined by the tourists' medical insurance from their country, which should cover the treatment. Dr. Svetlin Mitev, chairman of the Regional College of the Bulgarian Medical Union in Varna, explained that medical facilities can set their prices but must announce them in advance.

"Each medical facility can set prices to work at and they must be announced in advance. That's why the market is free - to get certain prices there is demand. However, here, maybe there should be some regulation, and this is a question that I can hardly comment on. The usual prices are somewhere between 100 and 150 leva, the highest, but here it is a question of a much larger amount."

According to the Law on Tourism, hoteliers must have a contract with a doctor for 24-hour medical care for tourists. Medical centers in resorts are private, meaning tourists must pay for services. Costs can be reimbursed if the patient has health insurance.

