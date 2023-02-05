Standoff in Bulgarian Town: Owner Refuses to Surrender his Pet Crocodile 'Crocky' to Authorities

Bulgaria: Standoff in Bulgarian Town: Owner Refuses to Surrender his Pet Crocodile 'Crocky' to Authorities

Representatives from Sofia's Zoo and the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) arrived in Botunets to retrieve a crocodile discovered there. However, the individual claiming ownership of the reptile refused to relinquish it to the authorities.

The alleged owner demanded a report and a justification for the animal's confiscation. The area saw an increased police presence and gathered citizens, reported BTA. There was noticeable tension among those present as the zoo and environmental inspectors argued with the supposed owner over their authority to take the crocodile.

The reptile was initially found by employees of the "Kremikovtsi" regional administration. The regional mayor, Lilia Donkova, had alerted RIEW-Sofia and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. The crocodile's owner, identifying himself as Victor, claimed he purchased the animal, stating it is tame and does not bite. He asserted that it lives in adequate conditions and that there is no reason to remove it. Victor, a circus performer, works with the crocodile named Crocky.

RIEW-Sofia identified the animal as a Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus). They confirmed that the reptile is registered, has all necessary documentation, and is legally allowed to be kept in the country. However, after an on-site inspection, RIEW-Sofia found that the conditions for the crocodile were inadequate, noting a small reservoir and insufficient provisions for proper thermoregulation.

RIEW insists that the reptile be relocated to Sofia Zoo, where it would receive appropriate veterinary care and be housed in conditions suitable for its species. As of 21:30, it was decided that the crocodile would remain in Botunets overnight, with a follow-up inspection planned to verify the chip and documentation.

To avoid chaos, authorities postponed the relocation until the next day. The crocodile will be kept in a safer location in Botunets until inspectors return to verify its identification and documents.

Tags: Botunets, crocodile, RIEW

