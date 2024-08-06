Bulgaria Basks in Sunshine: Rising Temperatures Across the Country

Today, Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the north. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 29°C and 34°C, with Sofia reaching around 30°C, according to the NIMH forecast.

In the mountains, the weather will also be predominantly sunny. A moderate wind will come from the north-northwest, with maximum temperatures reaching about 25°C at 1200 meters and around 17°C at 2000 meters.

Along the coast, the sun will be shining brightly as well. Coastal temperatures will rise to around 28°C, with the sea experiencing waves up to two or three balls high.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain mostly sunny with low chances of precipitation until the end of the week and into the beginning of the next. However, in the mountains of the western part of the country, there might be some rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will gradually increase on Sunday and Monday, with highs ranging from 34°C to 39°C in most areas.